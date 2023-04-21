Submit Release
Selina Hospitality PLC Announces Date of Its Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina" or the "Company"), SLNA, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced it has set the date of its earnings release for the full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details:

The Company will release its earnings on Friday, April 28.

A conference call and webcast will be held on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the earnings call will be live at: Link Directly to Webcast

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

  • Date and Time: May 1, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Please register for the call. You can register any time starting now through the call.
  • Link to register: Registration Link
  • Registration in advance is encouraged. As part of the registration process, you can choose to be provided with the dial-in and PIN or to use the automated "Call Me" feature.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at investors.selina.com and available for replay shortly after the call is completed.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina SLNA is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

