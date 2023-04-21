INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Teleperformance SE (TLPFY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Teleperformance SE ("Teleperformance" or the "Company") TLPFY investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2022, Forbes published an article alleging that Teleperformance had subjected its workers to poor working conditions, using real, graphic images and videos of child sexual abuse to train its TikTok content moderators, while "conversations with former employees reveal[ed] the extent to which moderators were both under-trained and overworked." On this news, Teleperformance's stock price fell $7.75, or 4.6%, to close at $160.94 per ADR on August 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 9, 2022, Time reported that "Colombia's Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into TikTok subcontractor Teleperformance, relating to alleged union-busting, traumatic working conditions and low pay." On this news, Teleperformance's stock price fell $24.55, or 18.6%, to close at $107.77 per ADR on November 10, 2022.

Then, on March 22, 2023, four months after the Company "unanimously" decided to exit the "highly egregious" content moderation business, Teleperformance announced that it would be reentering the field. Market analysts observed that the move was an indication of the Company's overall business and growth prospects. One HSBC Global Research analyst report stated that the "U-turn on content moderation raises concerns about communication, governance and broad fundamentals."

On this news, Teleperformance's stock price fell $6.87, or 5.7%, over three days to close at $112.82 per ADR on March 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

