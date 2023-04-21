Robert August introduces The Wabash Ave. Wholecut Oxford in Genuine Shell Cordovan

Shell Cordovan leather is widely regarded as one of the finest leathers available in the world

Chicago, IL - Robert August is excited to announce the launch of their newest collection of made-to-order shoes, the Shell Cordovan Wholecut Oxfords. These high-quality shoes are crafted with precision and attention to detail, making them a must-have for anyone seeking the perfect blend of style and comfort.

The Shell Cordovan Wholecut Oxfords are available in four stunning colors - Cognac, Dark Brown, Navy Blue and Burgundy Shell Cordovan. Customers can choose from thousands of designs available in our made-to-order design studio, ensuring that they get the perfect pair of shoes to match their unique style.

Shell Cordovan leather is widely regarded as one of the finest leathers available in the world. It is a type of leather made from the fibrous flat muscle (or shell) that is found just beneath the skin of a horse's rump. The leather is highly prized for its incredible durability, unique shine, and deep color that develops over time. It is also known for its water resistance, which makes it ideal for use in footwear, wallets, and other leather goods. The production process for shell cordovan is lengthy and complex, involving many steps of tanning, finishing, and polishing to achieve its characteristic quality. All of these factors contribute to the high price tag of shell cordovan leather, but for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship and quality materials, it is well worth the investment.

Robert August takes great pride in the quality of their products. All of their shoes are handcrafted in Spain by skilled artisans, using only the finest materials. The result is a shoe that is not only stylish but also durable and comfortable to wear.

"We are thrilled to be launching our new collection of Shell Cordovan Wholecut Oxfords," said Robert Baum, the founder of Robert August. "These shoes are a true testament to our commitment to quality and craftsmanship. We believe that everyone deserves to own a pair of shoes that not only look good but also feel good."

Robert August offers free worldwide shipping on all orders, making it easy for customers around the globe to get their hands on these stylish and comfortable shoes.

For more information about the Shell Cordovan Wholecut Oxfords or to place an order, visit the Robert August website at www.augustapparel.com

About Robert August:

Robert August is a Chicago-based footwear company founded by Robert Baum. The company is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, stylish, and comfortable shoes that are handcrafted using only the finest materials. Robert August offers a wide range of shoes, including boots, loafers, and oxfords, all of which are available for customization through their made-to-order design studio.

Media Contact

Company Name: Robert August

Contact Person: Robert Baum

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3126008056

Address:1 E. Erie St Suite 525-4647

City: Chicago

State: IL

Country: United States

Website: https://augustapparel.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Robert August introduces The Wabash Ave. Wholecut Oxford in Genuine Shell Cordovan