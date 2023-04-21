District of Columbia Reports 4.8 Unemployment Rate in March

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in March 2023; statistically unchanged from the revised February 2023 rate of 4.7 percent.

“As the District continues its comeback, the local workforce continues to strengthen,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in the District’s human capital through quality training, workforce development and connection to employment opportunities that lead to economic stability remains our priority.”

The District’s preliminary March job estimates show an increase of 4,300 jobs, for a total of 769,700 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,700 jobs. The public sector decreased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents increased by 100 from 371,500 in February 2023 to 371,600 in March 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 800 from 389,700 in February 2023 to 390,500 in March 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 70.5 percent in February 2023 to 70.6 percent in March 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 9.09 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 500 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 15,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 1.3 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 200, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 30,300 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .66 percent from a year ago.

Information sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month with employment at 20,900 jobs, jobs increased by 200 jobs or .97 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 700 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,300 jobs, jobs increased by 900 or3.28 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after a decrease of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 174,000 jobs, jobs increased by 2,200 or 1.28 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector remained the same, after increasing by 2,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 124,800 jobs, jobs increased by 1,600 or 1.3 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2,900 jobs, after a increase of 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 74,400 jobs, jobs increased by 12,400 or 20 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector remained the same, after a decrease of 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,800 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 or 1.65 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 100 over the month to 371,600. The civilian labor force increased by 800 to 390,500.

One year ago, total employment was 367,300 and the civilian labor force was 387,600.

The number of unemployed was 20,300, and the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.

NOTES: The March 2023 final and April 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday May 19, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.