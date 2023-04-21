Income Tax Offset Credit (IOTC) will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” with Special Guest Councilmember Fani-González, Today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, April 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 21, 2023

The 2023 Montgomery County GreenFest will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Michael Coveyou, director at the Montgomery County Department of Finance; Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Jorge Gutierrez, chief executive officer at SERVPRO Rockville-Olney; and Rodrigo Landaverde, manager at SERVPRO Rockville-Olney. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s show will begin with special guest Councilmember Fani-González who, in honor of Earth month, will highlight the County's efforts to transition to an energy efficiency model. Fani-González will also discuss Bill 18-22, Noise Control – Leaf Removal Equipment, which would prohibit the sale and use of combustion engine-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums. It would also authorize a grant program to partially offset the cost of replacing a combustion engine powered leaf blower or leaf vacuum with an electric one.

Don't lose your $692 tax credit! The next part of the show will focus on the Homestead Tax Credit. Montgomery County's Income Tax Offset Credit (IOTC) program grants County residents who live in a property they own a $692 credit. Maryland requires all homeowners to submit a one-time application to establish eligibility for the Homestead Tax Credit. Mr. Coveyou will discuss the May 1 filling deadline and the consequences of not complying with the recently enacted state law.