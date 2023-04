MARYLAND, April 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 21, 2023

On Monday, April 24 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council budget deliberations and other Council business.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

