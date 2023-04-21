Governor Cooper Volunteers at Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham, Celebrates National Volunteer Week

NORTH CAROLINA, April 21 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper volunteered at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham to celebrate National Volunteer Week. He thanked staff and volunteers for their work and wrapped diapers to be donated to families across North Carolina.

“As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, I encourage all North Carolinians to find opportunities to volunteer in their communities to help build a stronger state for everyone,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m grateful to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina for their work to make critical products accessible for people who need them.”

“VolunteerNC, housed in the Governor’s Office, provides federal funding to assist volunteer-centered organizations across the state. The Diaper Bank of North Carolina relies on the help of volunteers to provide essential supplies and services to families at a time when prices are rising and the need is as great as ever,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “National Volunteer Week highlights the year-round opportunity for volunteers to support great organizations like the Diaper Bank.”

"One in three families in NC experience diaper need, and no government assistance programs help purchase diapers, period products, and adult incontinence supplies,” Michelle Old, Founder and CEO of Diaper Bank of North Carolina said. “The Diaper Bank of NC works with a fantastic network of volunteers that help us cover over 10,000 babies a month throughout 65 counties in NC.”

VolunteerNC is an agency within the Office of the Governor that promotes on-site, virtual and outdoor volunteer opportunities and community service across North Carolina. Since 2021, more than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers contributed over 265 million hours of service.

Gov. Cooper has proclaimed April 16 – 22, 2023 as National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to recognize the important work volunteers do and encourage more North Carolinians to find volunteer opportunities.

﻿The Diaper Bank of North Carolina is a state-wide organization that addresses diaper needs and supports families struggling to afford basic hygiene items. They provide support to communities across the state, and are growing their operations every year. This year, the organization will celebrate its 10th anniversary and are projected to donate over 7 million diapers.

Read the National Volunteer Week proclamation.

