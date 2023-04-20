Parks Dept. Senior Planner Aldo Ghirin Retires After 33 Years of Service to the City of Boston

Congratulations to longtime Boston Parks and Recreation Department (BPRD) staff member Aldo Ghirin who retired on March 3 after 33 years with the City of Boston.

Originally from New York City, where he worked as an open space planner for the Planning Department and the NYC Parks and Recreation Department, Aldo arrived in Boston in 1989 and served as Senior Planner since joining the Department in 1990.

His duties included preparing our Open Space Plans, applying for and managing millions of dollars in grants for capital construction projects, and most recently, managing the Open Space Acquisition Program established in 2021. His final project was overseeing the acquisition of our newest park, Sprague Pond Shoreline Reserve, located at 0-4 Lakeside Avenue in Hyde Park.

Father of an adult son, Orion, Aldo looks forward to moving to the family's rural home in Hancock in far Western Massachusetts with his wife Etta and enjoying cycling, hiking, skiing, kayaking, mastering his electric guitar, and managing the woodland on their property. He will be consulting part-time with BPRD until the planning position is filled.