USS Ashland completes forward-deployment to Japan, arrives in San Diego

As part of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Forward-Deployed Naval Forces in Japan, Ashland improved interoperability with allies and partners in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication displayed by the Ashland crew during our time in 7th Fleet,” said Cmdr. Dirk Sonnenberg, commanding officer of Ashland. “The work we did while forward-deployed is unmatched for an amphibious dock landing ship. We are excited to bring that passion to 3rd Fleet and Expeditionary Strike Group 3.”

Since 2013, Ashland has participated in numerous operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific to include Iron Fist, Balikatan, Talisman Sabre, and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) series events during 16 forward-deployed patrols. Additionally, the crew conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in Saipan and Tinian in 2015 and 2018.

ESG 3 comprises three amphibious squadrons, 15 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As the deputy commander for amphibious and littoral warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, the ESG 3 commander also oversees Mine Countermeasures Group 3 and the 14 littoral combat ships and two subordinate divisions under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian and disaster relief and support to defense civil authorities, and expeditionary logistics.

