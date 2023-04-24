Two Washington Schools Honored as National Green Ribbon Schools

Students from Pioneer Elementary School catch frogs in the school garden. (Photo provided by Peninsula School District)
Chief Leschi Schools and Pioneer Elementary School (Peninsula School District) earn recognition for their efforts in environmental and sustainability education
OLYMPIA, WA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the U.S. Department of Education recognizes selected schools and school districts as Green Ribbon Schools for reducing environmental impacts and costs, improving health and wellness, and offering effective sustainability education. This year, Washington state’s Chief Leschi Schools in Puyallup and Pioneer Elementary School in the Peninsula School District have earned this national honor.
"Washington state continues to make environmental and sustainability education a priority, and it’s an incredible honor for two of our public schools to be nationally recognized as leaders in this work,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Engaging our young people in this foundational learning prepares them for a lifetime of sustainable practices. Congratulations to the Chief Leschi and Pioneer Elementary communities!”
"This well-deserved recognition is a reminder that anyone can play a role in making communities sustainable," said Governor Jay Inslee. "Schools are where young people prepare for their future, and that includes getting the knowledge necessary to support the environment and increase sustainability. Future generations are already learning the importance of being good stewards and the breadth of what that work entails."
Across the country, 26 schools, 11 school districts, and four postsecondary institutions are being honored as 2023 Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 18 states. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) nominated both of Washington’s winners.
Chief Leschi Schools is Washington’s first state-tribal education compact (STEC) school to be selected as a Green Ribbon School. Founded in 1976, Chief Leschi Schools is operated by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, with 97% of their students identifying as Native American.
Chief Leschi’s environmental and sustainability achievements include restoration work at Lake Leschi, the on-campus wetlands, with much of the work being completed by the students themselves. Chief Leschi Schools also offers students access to an indigenous culinary garden and a miniature salmon hatchery.
Chief Leschi Schools has also participated for more than 2 years in the state’s ClimeTime Initiative, which provides grant funding for professional development in the Next Generation Science Standards for science educators. Additionally, high school teacher Elsie Mitchell received an honorable mention for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2022 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, recognizing her work in creating the STEC’s natural resources career and technical education (CTE) pathway.
The Peninsula School District’s Pioneer Elementary School is a multiage STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) project-based learning school, with a focus on environmental and sustainability educational approaches. The school offers students access to a STEAM makerspace and innovation room and has partnered with community-based organizations to participate in outdoor education, build a school garden, buy a 3D printer, and learn from experts about watersheds.
Pioneer Elementary School also participates in the ClimeTime Initiative, and has been awarded additional grants from OSPI, the Rotary Club of Gig Harbor, and the Washington Education Association.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
+1 360-725-6000
email us here