Watchman Publishing Releases Timely Book

While church doors have reopened, the arguments have not ceased. In Hostility Within, Robinson calls readers to examine their hearts in a post-truth culture.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Watchman Publishing released a new Christian title, Hostility Within: A Prophetic Perspective of the Church During the Pandemic– a timely, thought-provoking book written by Tavares D. Robinson. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, America’s sense of safety and trust was challenged on multiple levels. People faced the unknown of a new virus, restrictions to long-accepted freedoms, and rising death tolls. Conflicting voices from the medical field, politicians, mass and social media, and the church caused chaos. Judgment fell no matter what position one took. A perfect storm of division and distrust brewed as other social upheavals, particularly racial tensions, added to the mix.In the church, you might be accused of living in fear if you wore a mask. If a pastor left church doors open during a shutdown, he might face criminal repercussions. Church attendance dwindled in the wake of it all, and some once ardent believers—both laypeople and leaders—have walked away. While church doors have reopened, the arguments have not ceased.In Hostility Within, Robinson calls readers to examine their hearts through a close study of 2 Chronicles 18. The significant actors in the story reveal crucial patterns the church must recognize and understand to navigate the coming days. He warns we will face continuing and worsened diabolical hatred, destructive divisiveness, disheartening betrayal, demoralizing offenses, disengaging lies, damaging relationships, deception and distrust. But we can’t afford to hide, and we can’t allow offenses to dominate our hearts or cause us to question God’s love.For More Information or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Jayda Hall at 800-714-3194, www.watchmanpublishing.com , or watchmanpublishingllc@gmail.comAbout the Author: Tavares Robinson is the founder and senior pastor of Sound the Trumpet Ministries of Miami in Miami, Florida. He currently serves as the founder of Watchman Publishing and The Watchman Podcast. The Lord has graced Robinson with a bold prophetic voice that turns people’s hearts back to God. He is the author of four previous books: Shepherds, Hirelings and Dictators: How to Recognize the Difference (now in its second edition); The Utopia of a Strange Love: When the Love of God is Mishandled; Warnings from the Garden: Uncovering the Wiles of Deception; and The Process of Transition: Reforming the Heart for Growth. While each of Robinson’s books has its own specific focus, each provides believers with the necessary tools to identify truth and to discern authentic from spiritually unhealthy leadership. Robinson currently lives with his family in South Florida.About Watchman Publishing: Watchman Publishing is a Christian publisher that seeks to edify the local church, by equipping individuals. We strive to provide resources that seek to admonish, exhort, reprove, and encourage the church in the Last Days..