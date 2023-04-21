Prime Minister to participate in Global Citizen NOW summit

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,911 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to New York City, United States of America to participate in the Global Citizen NOW summit to advance collective efforts in addressing some of the most pressing global challenges and building a better and more equal world for everyone. The Prime Minister will drive progress toward reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a path forward for Canada and the world that leaves no one behind.
At the summit, the Prime Minister will champion women’s rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights and the empowerment of women everywhere. He will highlight the important work women’s rights organizations, human rights defenders, women peace builders, and young feminists are doing at this critical time when women’s rights are under attack in many places throughout the world.
As co-chairs of the SDG Advocates, a group including academics, politicians, artists, musicians and more from around the world, Prime Minister Trudeau and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, will convene a meeting of the group. They will take stock at the half-way point towards the 2030 goals and work together to raise ambition in the lead up to the SDG Summit in September 2023.
Prime Minister Trudeau will also address the Council on Foreign Relations to build on the success of President Biden’s visit last month by emphasizing the importance of the Canada-United States bilateral relationship and our strong shared interest in building clean economies that benefit everyone on both sides of the border. Engaging with the private sector, investors, and financial leaders in New York, the Prime Minister will promote Canada’s economic outlook, commitment to developing the North American electric vehicle supply chain, and role as a reliable energy supplier and partner, while championing trade and investment opportunities with Canada.
“Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit. In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.”