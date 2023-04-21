Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,911 in the last 365 days.

NASA Space Station Researcher’s Guide to Plant Science

NASA Space Station Researcher’s Guide to Plant Science

Researcher’s Guide to Plant Science

NASA

Advances made during decades of spaceflight experimentation have identified critical gaps in our understanding of the role of gravity and the spaceflight environment on plant biology at the cellular, tissue, whole plant, and community levels.

The International Space Station is a unique platform where reduced gravity can be used to probe and dissect biological mechanisms in plants for understanding how terrestrial biology responds to gravity. This knowledge is important for supporting safe and long-term human habitation in space using bioregenerative life support with plants and microbial communities in space. This knowledge can also be applied to reducing exploration risks to crews by designing countermeasures to problems associated with living in space. In addition, scientists can investigate how plants respond to reduced gravity environments on the moon and Mars.

This researcher’s guide provides information on the background for plant science research, summarizes previous research, including lessons learned, and provides information on ISS research facilities. Information on what potential investigators should know about conducting research on the International Space Station is also provided.

PDF [1.6 MB]

By Elison B. Blancaflor Ph.D.
Raymond M. Wheeler, Ph.D.
Gioia Massa, Ph.D.
Jeff T. Richards, M.S.
Charles D. Quincy, PE
Howard G. Levine, Ph.D.

SpaceRef co-founder, Explorers Club Fellow, ex-NASA, Away Teams, Journalist, Space & Astrobiology, Lapsed climber.

You just read:

NASA Space Station Researcher’s Guide to Plant Science

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more