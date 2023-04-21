Inspirato to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Monday, May 8

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, May 8.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9 to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com or use the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7owwea4

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com

Inspirato Contacts

Investor Relations:
ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations:
communications@inspirato.com


