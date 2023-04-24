Independent Record Label Marcy Boyz Music Levels the Playing Field for Artists by Working with Them as Partners

Marcy Boyz Music gives artists rights to their own masters and works with
WESTCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new, independent record label, Marcy Boyz Music, is leveling the playing field for artists by working with them as partners and giving them the rights to own their masters.
Marcy Boyz Music also offers financial support to up-and-coming and established artists and gives DIY artists the resources they need to be successful in the music business.
“We want to partner with all artists no matter the genre and put them in a position to thrive,” said CEO Keidon Bent, who founded the label in 2019. “Building a successful career in the music industry can be quite difficult. We help artists optimize, grow and transform.”
During his years in the industry, Bent has worked on developing marketing campaigns; managed artists; wrote, promoted and distributed music; and created content on all platforms.
Among the services offered by Marcy Boyz Music are creation of lyric videos; logos and album covers; Spotify and social media promotion; mixing and mastering; and DJ spins.
Bent said he understands the formula for getting music to audiences both locally and worldwide, whether by an established artist or a beginner. “We aim to create a strategy to reach the right audience by optimizing your social media presence. Then we begin to market and promote your music. We will drive attention to your music and brand, building momentum on your social media,” he said. “With this momentum, you build leverage and gain more brand power.”
For musicians who want to do it on their own, Marcy Boyz Music offers the tools and services that the major labels use and puts them in the hands of independent musicians with no strings attached.
“We’re specialists and generalists. Our company was built to provide proficiency to all artists looking to expand their reach. Getting your music in front of the right people is the key to success in the music industry and it’s extremely complex and changes daily,” Bent added. “We offer unique services that unlock full-funnel growth. We believe that all artists should have access to services that the pros use, with no strings attached.”
For more information and to schedule a free consultation to learn how Marcy Boyz Music can help artists build their fan base and get more engagement with their music, visit marcyboyzmusic.com.
Contact
Keidon Bent
Marcy Boyz Music
marcyboyzmusic@gmail.com