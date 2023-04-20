WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 13.92 (1) (a) 5., 13.94 (1) (c), 35.84 (intro.) and (figure) column E (title), 84.02 (5) (b) and 84.02 (5) (c); and to create 35.84 (figure) column F of the statutes; Relating to: the distribution of the Wisconsin Blue Book and highway maps. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab221
You just read:
AB221 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-04-20
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.