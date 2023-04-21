Province partners with Port of Prince Rupert for cleaner, greener trade

CANADA, April 21 - B.C. is expanding the Integrated Marketplace initiative to the Port of Prince Rupert to reduce emissions and create economic opportunities through local innovation that will help create the greenest port in Canada.

As a key action in the StrongerBC Economic Plan, the Integrated Marketplace initiative matches local innovators with industry buyers to solve industry problems, while reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and creating more resilient supply chains.

“As we build a stronger, more resilient economy that supports a clean future, it is crucial for us to work hand in hand with industry to drive innovative solutions to global supply-chain challenges,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “That’s why we’re expanding our Integrated Marketplace initiative to Prince Rupert, where we will find new ways to help B.C. businesses and industry to be more competitive, and create more sustainable, high-quality jobs and opportunities for British Columbians.”

The Province, through Innovate BC, will work closely with industry partners and stakeholders in Prince Rupert to implement the Integrated Marketplace initiative to support sustainable economic growth.

This expansion is part of the Government of B.C.’s investment of as much as $11.5 million for the Integrated Marketplace. It was launched at Vancouver International Airport in December 2022 to help electrify its operations, meet its net-zero by 2030 commitment and become the world’s greenest airport.

With the expansion to Prince Rupert, the initiative will allow the port to source and test innovative technology solutions that reduce greenhouses gases, increase productivity and improve safety. This will create more opportunities for innovation, while optimizing the movement of imports and exports through the port.

“Sixty billion dollars worth of cargo flows through the Prince Rupert gateway each year and we are committed to advancing B.C.’s homegrown technology that reduces the environmental impacts of the port operations that enable that trade,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority. “Through this partnership, the Integrated Marketplace will help us build a safer, more resilient and sustainable port that can support British Columbia and Canada’s trade demands and ambitions well into the future.”

The Integrated Marketplace at the port will explore projects to support its emission-reduction programs and optimization of operations within the transportation system. Key areas it will focus on include:

supply-chain capacity and resiliency through sharing data and process improvement;

telematics and digitization of the port;

electrification of equipment and alternative fuel options;

improvement of port design and infrastructure; and

reducing emissions from idling vehicles and equipment.

“DP World’s operations in Prince Rupert are not only a vital component of the Canadian supply chain, but also a significant opportunity to develop industry-leading best practices in the innovation and sustainability space,” said Maksim Mihic, CEO and general manager, DP World (Canada) Inc. “With the support of partnerships like the one you see in front of you today, we look forward to providing leadership through innovation for the maritime shipping industry.”

The Integrated Marketplace initiative is a key action of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, which moves B.C. forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an economy that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation –

“Transportation is the province’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Bringing the Integrated Marketplace to the Port of Prince Rupert is a great way to promote creative solutions and aligns with our StrongerBC and CleanBC goals to build a cleaner economy. I look forward to the projects that are developed from the initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and allow us to optimize this fundamental component of our supply chain.”

Gerri Sinclair, B.C. innovation commissioner –

“The Integrated Marketplace presents an enormous opportunity for B.C. industry to work with local innovative companies to solve acute business problems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The partnership with the Prince Rupert Port Authority aligns with their commitment to move towards a greener and more sustainable future, and serves as an innovation model for other ports across the country. This initiative also increases export and trade opportunities for B.C. companies and provides sustainable solutions that can benefit all British Columbians.”

Raghwa Gopal, president and CEO, Innovate BC –

“We are thrilled to be working with the Prince Rupert Port Authority on the Integrated Marketplace initiative. This program provides local tech solution providers a platform to test their innovation in real-world scenarios, while B.C. industry gets vital support in solving pressing business and operational challenges. This will result in domestic customers for B.C. clean-tech companies and proof of concept to support scale up and export for local innovation.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“Having the Integrated Marketplace initiative at the port will support not only Prince Rupert, but the whole North Coast community, and beyond. We welcome the initiative and look forward to infusing more innovation that will bring more safety, co-operation and productivity to our communities to benefit British Columbians.”

Quick Facts:

The Port of Prince Rupert is the third-largest seaport in Canada.

The port handles more than 30 million tonnes of cargo annually and is home to world-class facilities, including a container terminal, a grain terminal, a wood pellet terminal, propane export terminals, a cruise ship port and a coal terminal.

The Port of Prince Rupert is the closest North American port to Asia.

The Port of Prince Rupert has the deepest natural harbour in North America, is ice-free year-round, and is able to accommodate the largest vessels in the shipping trade.

CN Rail provides exclusive rail access to the port, offering connection to its extensive North American rail network.

In 2021, the Port of Prince Rupert handled $60 billion worth of cargo.

Learn More:

For more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/

For the initial Integrated Marketplace announcement at YVR, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/27928

For more about the Port of Prince Rupert, visit: https://www.rupertport.com/