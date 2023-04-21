Australian Circus ‘Infamous’ Featuring Circus Legend Joseph Ashton Swings into Savannah

The mature-audiences-only show from sixth generation circus performer Joseph Ashton will run from March 9 through April 1.
The iconic Australian circus show “Infamous” will be performing in Savannah at Oglethorpe Mall from April 27 to May 21.
We can't wait to wow the inquisitive American audience in Savannah with our brash Australian humor, our risqué dance moves and death-defying acts on the aptly named ‘Wheel of Death.”
— Joseph Ashton
SAVANNAH , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Australian circus show “Infamous” will be performing in Savannah at Oglethorpe Mall from April 27 to May 21. The show from sixth-generation circus performer Joseph Ashton recently made its American debut in Florida.
“Infamous” is a concoction of world-renowned circus acts and tasteful promiscuity that has been wowing audiences for the past five years. It showcases acts that have never before been seen in the United States as well as non-stop, breathtaking performances including aerial acts, hand-balancing, slack wire, juggling, contortion, raunchy cabaret and the Wheel of Death. Due to their complexity and danger, “Infamous” is one of the few shows in the world that performs the forward somersault on the outside of the space wheel and the two-man high stunt for which the Australian Ashton performers are famous. The production dishes up first-class tricks on the flying trapeze such as the double passage and triple somersault, perfectly crafted by “The Flying Ashton.” These famed seventh-generation circus performers were sought after by Baz Luhrman for his production of “Moulin Rouge.”
“It’s been a dream to come to America and showcase the talent that has been in my bloodline for centuries!” Ashton declares. “We can't wait to wow the inquisitive American audience in Savannah with our brash Australian humor, our risqué dance moves and death-defying acts on the aptly named ‘Wheel of Death.’”
Ashton’s family history in the circus dates back to the mid-1800s. By continuing his family tradition, Ashton has become a celebrated circus performer in his own right with “Infamous” captivating audiences and selling out shows across Australia. Now, as demand for the show continues to grow, the Ashton family legacy begins its foray into the United States.
Savannah media is encouraged to come to the show or performers are willing to meet earlier in the day or on set, upon request, by booking through Rhythm Communications. Tickets are available now at infamoususa.com/tickets. For more information, please visit infamoususa.com, facebook.com/Infamoustheshow or instagram.com/infamoustheshow.
Benjamin David
Rhythm Communications
+1 513-900-7128 email us here
You just read:
Australian Circus ‘Infamous’ Featuring Circus Legend Joseph Ashton Swings into Savannah
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Benjamin David
Rhythm Communications
+1 513-900-7128
email us here