News Release – Hawai‘i Department of Health deploys new medication dosing system statewide to enhance pediatric emergency care

HONOLULU, HI – The Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) of the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) announces a new medication dosing system for county Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which prevents medication dosing errors in children.

“We are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to front line EMS clinicians in Hawai‘i. EMS personnel will now have access to the latest lifesaving tools and techniques, ultimately leading to more lives saved,” said Dr. Alvin C. Bronstein, chief of EMSIPSB. “This unique initiative focuses on the special needs of sick and injured children and represents a significant milestone in the state’s delivery of pre-hospital pediatric emergency care.”

The new technology is a mobile application providing rapid access to medication dosing guidelines for children, and documents the medications and doses given in the child’s medical record.

This new medication dosing system is federally funded thanks to late Hawai‘i U.S. Senator Daniel K. Inouye, who championed the legislation to create the federal Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) program, which works to improve emergency care for children nationwide.

Beginning in May 2023, DOH will conduct training courses in each county to certify 35 EMS personnel, to educate more than 300 paramedics across the state in how to use the system. The courses will ensure EMS personnel know how to care for children with greater accuracy and confidence.

