District of Columbia Reports 4.8 Unemployment Rate in March

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in March 2023; statistically unchanged from the revised February 2023 rate of 4.7 percent.
“As the District continues its comeback, the local workforce continues to strengthen,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in the District’s human capital through quality training, workforce development and connection to employment opportunities that lead to economic stability remains our priority.”
The District’s preliminary March job estimates show an increase of 4,300 jobs, for a total of 769,700 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,700 jobs. The public sector decreased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.
The number of employed District residents increased by 100 from 371,500 in February 2023 to 371,600 in March 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 800 from 389,700 in February 2023 to 390,500 in March 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 70.5 percent in February 2023 to 70.6 percent in March 2023.
Employment Overview
Labor Force Overview
The number of unemployed was 20,300, and the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.
NOTES: The March 2023 final and April 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday May 19, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.
Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.
Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).
Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).
Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.
Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.
Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.