Greenspring Advisors named 2023 PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers

TOWSON, Md., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors is pleased to announce it has been named a 2023 PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Adviser.

The PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers is an annual listing of individual advisers and teams that stand out in the industry based on a series of quantitative measures. These include the dollar value of qualified plan assets under administrations (AUA), as well as the number of plans under advisement.

PLANADVISER made a significant change this year, no longer recognizing teams, but individual advisers. Team members were asked to supply their statistics at a fraction of their team's figures.

This year, Matt Cellini, AIF® and Greg Hobson CFP®, AIF® were both recognized as noteworthy retirement plan specialists, based on Total Retirement Plan Assets Under Advisement. Matt also was recognized based on Total Retirement Plans under Advisement and Under 40.

"We are delighted to be recognized by PLANADVISER for the fourth time in the last five years," said Matt Cellini, Partner, and Practice Lead for Greenspring's Institutional Consulting Group. "I am incredibly honored to be recognized by the industry, but we know that the work of our incredible collective team is what lead us to this honor. Carrying out Greenspring's core purpose for our clients and their employees is the real win."

Cellini's Co-Practice Lead and fellow winner, Greg Hobson, also noted, "The recognition by PLANADVISER is also a fantastic testament to the leading-edge fiduciary and financial wellness solutions we provide to our corporate retirement clients and their employees. This kind of industry recognition only increases our team's commitment to helping companies provide retirement programs that drive successful outcomes for their employees."

To learn more about Greenspring Advisors, please visit www.greenspringadvisors.com.

Greenspring Advisors, established in 2004, is one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland, and was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in providing investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments and comprehensive wealth management services and financial planning to private investors. The firm has offices in Towson, MD and in Paramus, NJ.

SOURCE Greenspring Advisors, LLC