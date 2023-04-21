Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit. Details of participation are as follows:



Fireside Chat

Date: April 24, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Panel - Gene Therapy: Positioning for CMC Success at Every Stage

Date: April 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya's website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging its integrated and interrelated Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine platforms and proprietary core capabilities, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya's most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Investors

Michelle Corral

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tenaya Therapeutics

IR@tenayathera.com

Media

Wendy Ryan

Ten Bridge Communications

wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com