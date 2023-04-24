Digging Up History, One Cemetery At A Time

The front cover of Presidential Grave Hunter depicts the author, then nine years old, at the gravesite of Theodore and Edith Roosevelt.
New book details an unorthodox childhood spent scouring America for the graves of its presidents and vice presidents
Equal parts charming and informative, this book will appeal to anyone from the avid historian to the casual reader alike.”
— Dr. Thomas Balcerski
CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Deion spent his childhood getting up close and personal with U.S. presidents and vice presidents – mostly dead ones. But he had no idea exactly what he was getting into when, at age nine, he set his sights on visiting the final resting places of America’s top politicians.
With his zany, boundary-pushing father at the wheel, the straight-laced youngster found himself sneaking a camera past Secret Service agents, purposely locked in a cemetery enclosed with barbed wire, and handcuffed to the former Dallas homicide detective who was tethered to alleged JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald when he was shot by Jack Ruby. Most daringly, he (reluctantly) gained entry to a vice president’s private family burial ground in order to possibly become the lone person to have visited each presidential and vice presidential grave, collectively. This is just a sample of the history hijinks Deion details in his new book, "Presidential Grave Hunter: One Kid’s Quest to Visit the Tombs of Every President and Vice President." The on-sale date is May 9, 2023.
“Parts memoir, history, and madcap adventure, 'Presidential Grave Hunter' offers a unique, informative, and entertaining lens into presidential history. From the solitude of Martin Van Buren’s Kinderhook tombstone to the national spotlight on C-SPAN, I enjoyed every page and every grave,” lauds Louis L. Picone, author of "Grant’s Tomb: The Epic Death of Ulysses S. Grant and the Making of an American Pantheon."
Deion is eager to participate in interviews, book talks, live streams, and other mediums that enable him to connect with audiences and impart the importance of visiting cemeteries and engaging in hands-on history.
About the Author: Kurt Deion is a public historian, author, guest speaker, and presidential expert for RoadsideAmerica.com. He holds an M.A. in history. At age 14 he launched kurtshistoricsites.com as a means to both document his travels and to encourage others to visit gravesites and engage in hands-on history. His website and his cemetery pilgrimages were the subject of a 2015 interview on the C-SPAN show "Q&A."
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.