Sen. Kearney Announces $75K Grant for Morton Rutledge Fire Company

SPRINGFIELD, PA – April 21, 2023 – Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) is pleased to announce Morton Rutledge Fire Company was recently awarded $75,000 in state capital funding through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for facility improvements.

The grant will be used to replace the station’s bay and main doors, improve lighting throughout the facility, and assist with other related expenses and labor costs for the project.

“I am proud to support the Morton Rutledge Fire Company in their efforts to improve their station and continue to provide exceptional service to our community,” said Senator Kearney. “Addressing capital improvement issues are just as important as investing in essential equipment needs. This funding allows them to make necessary improvements and respond more efficiently to emergencies.”

According to Morton Rutledge Fire officials, the operation for the bay doors was starting to fail, and there were safety concerns related to the main doors, potentially impacting response times to life-threatening fires.

“This grant will allow us to replace our doors and fix lighting issues we’ve been having,” said Joseph Laspina, Jr., President of Morton Rutledge Fire Company. “Without it, we’d be looking at years of additional fundraising to make these necessary improvements.”

The project is anticipated to be completed before the end of 2023.

The Morton Rutledge Fire Company has been a vital part of the community since 2009 when the two borough fire stations combined manpower to serve the boroughs of Morton and Rutledge. Prior to 2009 both the Rutledge Fire Company and the Morton Fire Company had been serving their respective boroughs since the late 1800s.

