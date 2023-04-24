Another Satisfied Small Business Owner Thanks to Everest Business Funding: Kiki's Customer Story

Kiki Ely, owner of Kiki Kastings, shares how Everest Business Funding believed in her dream, understood her vision, and helped support her business' growth.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “If you have a dream about pursuing a career as a dancer, you can literally do it. It is just a matter of, ‘How do I get started? Who do I need to talk to? What do I do?’ That’s where I come in; I’m going to tell you exactly what to do,” said the owner of Kiki Kastings Entertainment, Kiki Ely.

Ely has been in the entertainment industry for the past 22 years, gaining her career experience as a professional dancer, choreographer, and creative director before starting her industry career coaching for dancers’ business, Kiki Kastings Entertainment.

She started Kiki Kastings Entertainment to cater to individuals who needed guidance and direction on pursuing a career as a dancer. Her organization breaks down the steps aspiring dancers need to take to become successful, including dancing, touring, doing television, film, and commercials, as well as working with many artists.

Before crossing paths with Everest Business Funding, a provider of revenue-based financing, Ely had to borrow other people’s spaces and rent out dance studios to do her work and shoot content. She knew to take her business to the next level; she needed a home base for Kiki Kastings Entertainment so that she could extend her business’ reach to other people. At that moment during her entrepreneurial journey, she realized she needed funding to have the ability to start the process of acquiring her own place where her organization could continue to grow.

When it came to getting funding for her own studio space, Ely ran into tough obstacles being a new business owner. Like most entrepreneurs, she first turned to the traditional bank to try and receive financial help. However, due to her starting her entrepreneurial journey from scratch, owning a brand new business, and lacking enough credit history, it was too difficult to utilize traditional bank funding options.

Cue in Everest Business Funding.

Everest Business Funding grants a way for business owners to receive funding by providing

revenue-based funding to small business owners. Unlike a traditional bank, Everest Business Funding eliminates hard credit pulls for business owners seeking to finance working capital.



“Finding Everest Business Funding and making [my studio] happen for me was definitely a dream come true,” commented Ely.

She accredits Everest Business Funding for opening a door for her business and making her forward steps of growth possible.

“Everest Business Funding did understand and believed in my business, and they were able to help support with the funding for me in the beginning at the stage I really needed it,” said Ely.

When recalling her experience working with Everest Business Funding, Ely said that she appreciated having a trusted partner who was like-minded when it came to her building acquisition and business growth.

“I have an opportunity to push my business to the next level, so I am grateful for Everest being able to believe in my dream, and I’m excited for what is to come in the future,” stated Ely.

For more information about Kiki Ely’s story or other small businesses Everest Business Funding has partnered with to help develop, visit https://www.everestbusinessfunding.com/customer-stories/.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding is a small business owner’s trusted partner. They support entrepreneurs by providing them with working capital to expand their businesses and operations. The entire application, approval, and funding process is completed in record time. When you

need cash for equipment, staff, renovations, inventory, marketing, or anything else to help grow your business, Everest Business Funding can help.