FEI: Front End of Innovation 2023 Welcomes NFL Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith, Best-Selling Author Soon Yu & More to Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FEI: Front End of Innovation (FEI), the premier annual event for corporate innovators, brand and product managers and R&D professionals, today announced its 20th Anniversary keynote, session and panel speaker lineup, including a special celebrity keynote from NFL Pro Hall-of-Fame Running Back, Businessman and Entrepreneur Emmitt Smith.FEI: Front End of Innovation’s 20th Anniversary knowledge-sharing and networking event will be held May 16-18, 2023 at the Omni Hotel at the Seaport. Interested parties can register to attend FEI In his keynote entitled: Game On: Control Your Success & Be the Ultimate Adaptive Emmitt Smith will offer unmatched inspiration geared toward innovators who need motivation to consistently deliver and succeed under pressure and high stakes. Hear how Smith continuously managed to innovate in life and in business to become a superstar. As Clay Christensen said: "We are all competing against luck."Additional 2023 keynote, roundtable discussions, panels and session speakers at FEI: Front End of Innovation 2023 include:• Agitate to Stimulate – How Successful Brands Embrase a Dose of Good Friction, Soon Yu, Best-Selling Author of Friction and Iconic Advantage• State of Innovation Industry and Trends Ahead, Tammy Butterworth, PepsiCo• Brewing Up a Revolution: How to Lead a Team and an Industry, Rhonda Kallman, Boston Beer Company• Science of Happiness, Catherine A. Sanderson, Best-Selling Author of The Positive Shift• Mega Events Innovation, Oscar Barranco Liebana, FIFA World Cup Qatar• Leading Innovation with Design, Prapti Jha, Harvard and Harsh Wardhan, Google• Innovating Lifestyle Brands with Purpose, Christian Saclier, PepsiCo• How to Create a Culture Where Innovation Coexists with Short-Term Value Creation, Liza Sanchez, Procter & Gamble• Innovation Mindset Adoption across an Organization, Angela B. Reed, Chick-fil-A• Creativity in Delivering Innovation, Imran Nasrullah, Bayer Pharmaceuticals• Creating New Laboratories of Learning—Leveraging Existing Assets to Test, Learn and Unlock Innovation across Your Enterprise, Ben Bradbury and Michele Sandoval, E & J Gallo Winery• Corporate Venturing: End-to-End Product Innovation Framework, Milan Ivosevic, CooperSurgical• Next Generation Innovation Infrastructure, Tim Miano, MIT Office of Innovation• The Future of Work – How Talent Recruitment, Development and Retention will Evolve over the Next Decade, Sudha Ranganathan, LinkedIn…And more!For a full list of speakers and sessions at FEI 2023, download the Event Preview or visit http://informaconnect.com/feiusa About FEI: Front End of InnovationFor more than two decades, Boston’s innovation community has hosted FEI: Front End of Innovation, the annual meeting place for the innovation and R&D executives from Fortune 1000 organizations responsible for making innovation happen. Together, we strengthen connections and fuel the conversations that contribute to a thriving next-gen ecosystem – from identifying upcoming trends, forging collaborative partnerships, and unveiling first-look innovations.To learn more about FEI: Front End of Innovation, or to register to attend, visit: https://informaconnect.com/feiusa/

