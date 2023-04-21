Governor Healey Appoints New Members to the MBTA Board of Directors  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura T. Healey appointed Thomas P. Glynn, Thomas M. McGee, and Eric L. Goodwine as new members of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Association (MBTA) Board of Directors. Former MBTA General Manager and Massport CEO Tom Glynn will serve as Chair of the Board. The new appointees will serve with Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca, Chanda Smart, Robert Butler and Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch.

“I’m pleased to make these appointments to the MBTA Board.” said Governor Healey. “I am confident that each of them will focus on ensuring the highest level of safety and service that the people of Massachusetts deserve. I am grateful to former MBTA Board members Betsy Taylor, Scott Darling and Mary Beth Mello for their service and commitment to our communities.”

“We’re proud of the diverse group of experts we’ve appointed who come from the worlds of transportation, government, finance, business and labor,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “We are confident that they will bring urgency and action necessary to make changes and help us move forward.”

“The MBTA Board serves as a vital point of oversight for our metro region public transit system, and I’m pleased to welcome these leaders as we work to rebuild safety, trust, and reliability across the MBTA,” said Transportation Secretary Fiandaca. “Together with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and General Manager Eng, these MBTA Board members will guide a renewed focus on supporting the levels of safety and service our customers and employees deserve. I look forward to working with the Board members going forward to achieve our shared goals and thank previous Board members for their service.”

"I am excited to return to the MBTA in a different capacity but with the same goal – to deliver the world-class service that millions of MBTA riders need and deserve,” said Tom Glynn. “It's time that the MBTA Board takes on the sense of urgency that this crisis demands. We can’t settle for the status quo – we need bold action to meet this moment and address the challenges facing the T right now. I’m thankful for the Healey-Driscoll Administration for this opportunity to serve and deliver for Massachusetts, and I’m looking forward to working alongside the incredible team they’ve put together.”

Bios:

Gina Fiandaca – Secretary of Transportation and CEO

Gina Fiandaca serves as Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary and CEO. In this role, Ms. Fiandaca oversees the four divisions of MassDOT: Highway, Rail and Transit, Registry of Motor Vehicles and Aeronautics. As Secretary, she also serves on the Massport and MBTA Board of Directors. Prior to beginning work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Ms. Fiandaca served as Assistant City Manager in Austin, Texas. With the City of Boston, prior to May 2019, Ms. Fiandaca served as Transportation Commissioner, overseeing staff who worked together to ensure safe, efficient, and equitable access on Boston’s street system for all users through a combination of transportation planning, engineering, management, operations, and enforcement efforts. Ms. Fiandaca has previously served in roles with national and regional parking groups, serving as President of the New England Parking Council and as a member of the National Parking Organization. Ms. Fiandaca received a bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University and an MBA from Boston University.

Thomas P. Glynn – Chair, New Appointment

Thomas Glynn was previously the General Manager of the MBTA under Governor Michael Dukakis, where his priorities were customer service and employee morale. He was also CEO of Massport under Governor Deval Patrick, where his priorities were increasing international flights and increasing diversity in real estate development through the “Massport Model”. He is now an adjunct lecturer in public management at the Harvard Kennedy School. Previously, he served as Deputy Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration and Chief Operating Officer of Partners Healthcare (now called “Mass General Brigham | Integrated Health Care System”). Glynn has a PhD from Brandeis University and a BA from Tufts University. He is a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. In 2022, he was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Bostonians. He served as Co-Chair of the Public Transportation Committee for the Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee.

Thomas M. McGee – New Appointment

Tom served as Mayor of the City of Lynn from 2018 to 2022. Previously, he served as Massachusetts State Senator from the Third Essex district. He was a member of the Senate Joint Committee on Transportation starting in 2003 and served as Chair of the committee from 2011 to 2018. Before his election to the Senate in 2002, McGee served four terms in the Massachusetts House of Representatives where he represented West Lynn and Nahant. Prior to holding office, McGee practiced law at Quinn and Morris (1990-1994) and served as an Assistant District Attorney for Essex County (1988-1990). McGee is a life-long resident of Lynn where he lives with his wife Maria. He has 2 children Thomas and Katherine. He is committed to improving the state's transportation system and strongly supports regional equity. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at the St Mary's School in Lynn. He is also a member of the Pickering Middle School Building Committee in Lynn.

Eric L. Goodwine – New Appointment

Eric Goodwine has worked in commercial banking for over nine years. He currently works as the Vice President Commercial Loan Officer for the Worcester Lending Center at Rockland Trust. He previously worked with Business Capital Group at Citizens Bank, and JP Morgan Chase Bank. He is a board member of the Worcester Regional Strategic Opportunities Foundation, the Seven Hills Foundation and Quinsigamond Community College. Goodwine will fill the board’s Public/Private Finance seat.

Chanda Smart – Existing Member Continuing in Term

Chanda Smart is a long-time resident of Roxbury, after living in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. She studied pre-law at the University of Massachusetts and served as Executive Administrator to Lani Guinier and Yochai Benkler at the Harvard Law School. Her 20 years of corporate experience executing operational strategy and delivering results included employers such as Deloitte & Touche LLP, The Gillette Company, American Express, Andersen Consulting, and the Ritz Carlton (Atlanta, Ga.). In 2021, Mrs. Smart co-founded The OnyxGroup Development LLC, a Boston-based black woman owned & operated brokerage for planning and development. Mrs. Smart is serving on Boston Mayor Wu’s Rent Stabilization Advisory Board in addition to being a board member for the Children’s Advocacy Center (Boston, Mass.) and Madison Park Development Corporation (Roxbury, Mass.). Smart fills the MBTA Rider/Environmental Justice Community seat.

Robert Butler – Re-appointment

Robert Butler serves as the President of the Northeast Regional Council of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART), a post he has held since May of this year, as well as serving as the Vice President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. Previously, Butler served as the Business Manager of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, where he was responsible for managing over 5,000 Union members and oversaw millions of dollars in investments and Union funds. Butler spent almost 20 years as a Journeyman in Local 17, giving him a strong understanding of the needs of trade employees that he uses to advocate for worker’s rights. Butler fills the AFL-CIO Seat.

Mayor Thomas Koch – Existing Member Continuing in Term

Tom Koch has served as Mayor of Quincy since 2008. He was born and raised in Quincy as the sixth of seven children to Simone and Richard J. Koch. He has served as Chairman of the MBTA Advisory Board since 2011. He married his high school sweetheart, Christine Keenan, in 1990 and they have three children: Cornelius Richard, and twins Thomas Jr. and Abigail.

