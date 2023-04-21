Governor Healey, Climate Chief Hoffer Announce Creation of Youth Climate Council  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura T. Healey and Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer announced the creation of a Youth Climate Council. The council will advise the Governor and the Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience on climate policy and actions to make communities more resilient. Interested high school students in Massachusetts can now apply to be part of the council which will meet regularly with Chief Hoffer.

Chief Hoffer will be a special guest at the Youth Climate Festival on Sunday, April 23 at Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary where she will discuss the council’s creation and its importance. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Chief Hoffer will be speaking at 5:30 p.m. The festival is a joint effort between several youth-led groups in Western Massachusetts, including Youth Climate Action Now.

“I am so inspired by the young people who have been leading the charge to advocate for bold, innovative action on climate. We are creating the Youth Climate Council to center their voices, perspectives and ideas in our climate policy and make sure they have a seat at the decision-making table,” said Governor Healey. “I’m grateful for Chief Hoffer’s leadership and for her commitment to bringing people together to drive the change that we need to create a stronger, healthier and more equitable future for all.”

“As Mayor of Salem, I was always impressed with the important work that our Youth Commission did and saw firsthand how their bright ideas translated into positive results for our communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “I’m excited about the work that Chief Hoffer is doing to bring more young people into state government, and I know this Council will have a significant impact in our efforts to combat the climate crisis.”

“We created the Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience to drive a whole-of-government approach to combating the climate crisis—from transportation to education and everything in between—and the perspectives of young people are vital to this work,” said Chief Hoffer. “These youth are leaders today, and they will be the leaders of tomorrow. These are the people who will be living with the decisions we make today, and we need them at the table. I am very much looking forward to co-creating the Youth Climate Council with the council members and to integrating the voices and perspectives of youth into the work of the Climate Office.”

“I am thrilled to see Chief Hoffer and our administration take steps to ensure that the next generation of leaders has a seat at the table, especially when the future of our environment will impact them the most. Our students in Massachusetts are some of the best and brightest and there’s no doubt that their input will lead to creative and impactful solutions to the climate crisis,” said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler. “With every conversation I have with high school students across the Commonwealth, I’m even more confident about the direction of our state and the future of our planet, and I’m sure that will ring true for all who have a chance to work with this Youth Climate Council. I encourage high school students to embrace this opportunity and apply to join the council.”

“Young people have a unique way of keeping us focused on the realities we face and the solutions that matter. Our youth have been leading the fight for climate justice all across this country and around the world,” said Kelsey Wirth, Co-Founder & Chair of Mothers Out Front. “I’m thrilled that Governor Healey and Chief Hoffer are creating a Youth Climate Council to ensure young people play a key role in the Administration’s whole of government approach to addressing the climate crisis and creating a vibrant and equitable world.”

Applications are now open for high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors and can be accessed here. The deadline to apply is May 19, 2023.

