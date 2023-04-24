Shayna Sonnier Joins Veron Bice Law Firm as a New Attorney

Shayna, a Louisiana native, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law. Since 2005, her focus has been general litigation, family law, estate planning, and successions. Shayna is licensed to practice law in both Louisiana and Texas.
Shayna is a recognized leader of the state bar. As a result of her many contributions, Shayna was elected to be President of the Louisiana State Bar Association and will be sworn in at the Annual Meeting in Destin, Florida, this coming June.
She is passionate about her faith, family, community, and work, and volunteers her time as part of numerous organizations and associations. Peers will attest that many characteristics that set Shayna apart are both her ability to establish trust with her clients as well as her hands-on approach to every case. “Shayna is the type of person to give her all to everything she puts her mind to, and we are blessed to have her on our team.” States Mike Veron, managing partner.
Veron Bice has served Louisiana since 2005. Their sole mission is to provide each client with the full measure of justice available to them under the law. Veron Bice prides itself on their team's ability to provide extensive and meaningful impacts to the community of Lake Charles and the state of Louisiana. Veron Bice practices personal injury, environmental law, medical malpractice, commercial litigation, land contamination, oil and gas law, hurricane claims, successions, and estate planning. For more information on Veron Bice, visit https://veronbice.com/.
