Lane reductions on I-94 at the Maple River to be in place while new bridge is constructed

FARGO, N.D. – Beginning Monday, April 24, eastbound and westbound traffic will be routed to the eastbound lanes for upcoming westbound Maple River bridge construction.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on Interstate 94 ahead of the Maple River bridge, and westbound traffic will be redirected to the I-94 eastbound left lane to cross the bridge.

Westbound speed limit will be 40 mph while eastbound speed limit will be 55 mph through the project area.

The westbound truck parking area just west of the Maple River bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be finished in late September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov
701.328.6965

