XEV YOYO Urban Electric Vehicle to Showcase Winning Designs from Y.O. Design Lab Awards 2023 upon Launch

XEV's "Y.O. Design Lab Awards 2023" global design contest, in partnership with UAAD, concluded successfully with 217 submissions from designers in 12 countries. 19 exceptional works will be 3D printed and showcased on the YOYO urban vehicle, bringing creativity and fun to city travel. Learn more about this exciting initiative by XEV and UAAD.

XEV, in partnership with New York-based art agency Underground Art And Design (UAAD), successfully concluded the "Y.O. Design Lab Awards 2023" global design contest. Designers from 12 countries, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany, submitted 217 art pieces during the three-month-long event. A jury of experts, led by XEV's founder Lou Tik and designers Ian Gray and Adva Yogev, along with industry leaders Bernadette Carr, Xiaofan Jiang, and Alifiya Mutaher, selected 19 exceptional works. These pieces will be 3D printed and presented on the YOYO urban vehicle at launch. The initiative aims to bring creativity and excitement to city travel while showcasing unique concepts by global designers.

The "Y.O. Design Lab Awards 2023" contest seeks to discover and foster a new generation of creative talents and encourage them to break away from conventional design ideas and exhibit their unique and imaginative ideas. The YOYO vehicle door panel is the center of the contest, and the contestants were asked to create guided by the theme, "Let the current of your creativity run wild." Designers had unlimited space to showcase their passion and imagination while taking into consideration the overall YOYO vehicle design.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/lQ8_M0WIYvU

The first prize-winning designs for the 2D and 3D categories are "Light Stream" by Chen Kaijie from China, now living in the United States, and "Corona Sunrise" by Marcos Bennett from the United States. "Light Stream" captures the essence of the digital age, where information is readily available, and data is continuously flowing, presented through vibrant yellow, blue, and orange colors. On the other hand, "Corona Sunrise" was inspired by the designer's favorite cocktail, capturing the warm power of the sunrise with an energetic design. These two artworks align perfectly with XEV's brand concept of "remolding life's beauty with inspiration." Furthermore, they complement the YOYO vehicle's agile and avant-garde body, unique styling, and personalized customization services, enhancing everyday travel exploration with art and romance.

In addition to the outstanding grand prize winners, the competition also saw remarkable achievements from other talented participants. Notably, Emily Wright and Emily Reed claimed second prizes in the 2D category, while Amanda Scott, Rafael Morris, and Benedikta Takahiro each secured third prizes in the same category. The 3D category also showcased exceptional work from Yilin Liu and Peng He, who both earned second prizes. Additionally, Yiou Wang, April Xia, and Benedikta Takahiro added to their accomplishments with third prizes in the 3D category. These individuals should be commended for their remarkable talent and hard work in producing such exceptional pieces of art.

XEV is an international automotive brand that puts inspiration and creativity at its core, striving to create a relaxed and enjoyable travel experience with exquisite and personalized future designs and ultimate products. With this cooperation as a stepping stone, XEV aims to conduct more diversified collaborations and present more creative ideas by artists and designers, providing richer and more personalized creative options for consumers' self-expression.

Priced at €15,900, the YOYO urban vehicle has been a top-seller in Europe for nearly two years. To enable Chinese consumers to experience trendy and fun urban travel, XEV will officially launch the upgraded YOYO domestic version, with improved endurance, intelligent configuration, and performance, and present it at the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show. Stay tuned!

Media Contact

Company Name: Underground Art and Design

Contact Person: Jess Deng

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: xev-global.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: XEV YOYO Urban Electric Vehicle to Showcase Winning Designs from Y.O. Design Lab Awards 2023 upon Launch