United States State of College Course Materials Market Report 2022-2024 Featuring Pearson, Cengage, McGraw Hill, Wiley, Chegg

The State of College Course Materials 2022-2024 report has found that college course materials will decrease 3.5% to $3.1 billion in 2022, reversing the previous year's one year period of positive results. The author also expects that sales of course materials will continue a slow decline by slightly over 2.0% over the next couple of years.
In addition to analyzing the market size and segments for the college course materials industry, The State of College Course Materials 2022-2024 provides details on a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces impacting the market.
These include types of institutions where students are enrolling:
The growth of distance education
Federal and state policy and funding developments
Print vs. digital growth in instructional materials
The rise of subscription and inclusive access plans
New technology trends
Company mergers & acquisitions and operating performance of key companies such as Pearson; Cengage, McGraw Hill; Wiley, Chegg and others
The growth in workforce education and the state and growth of Open Education Resources (OER).
Key Findings
Among the key findings highlighted in the report are:
How falling enrollment, which has dropped 1.6% from 2022 to 2021 is negatively impacting the instructional materials industry
The increase in the number of faculty using Open Education Resources, which has grown 7% from the year before to a total of 40%.
How digital materials are still growing, but at slower rate
The impact of the increased activity in workforce education on the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
Table | The Marist Mindset List for the Class of 2025
4. Market Size & Enrollment
Institution Types and Numbers
Table | Number of U.S. Degree-Granting Postsecondary Institutions, 2020-2021 v. 2019-2020
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.