Swaza Inc. Enters Contract Negotiations with BARDA DRIVe to Revolutionize Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment

Swaza Inc., building a oxygen therapeutics platform, is in contract negotiations with BARDA DRIVe to develop treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swaza Inc., a biotechnology company building a novel nanotechnology oxygen therapeutics platform, has announced that it is in contract negotiations with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority's (BARDA) Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) program to develop a groundbreaking treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a serious medical condition that can be caused by infections, exposure to toxic radiation or chemicals, smoke inhalation, lung injury or trauma. Swaza's innovative oxygen delivery therapeutic, SWAZA-1, aims to offer a new alternative to current ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) methods. The company’s goal is to prevent or reduce escalation to invasive treatments in ICU and improve outcomes for ARDS patients.
“We are thrilled about working with BARDA’s DRIVe program to develop new solutions for ARDS patients” said Niki Santo, the CEO of Swaza Inc. “Our team at Swaza is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients through innovative therapies, and this partnership signifies a significant step forward in our mission to provide safer, more effective alternatives to current treatments.”
SWAZA-1 is a novel liquid nanoparticle oxygen-carrying technology that delivers oxygen and enables gas exchange of both carbon dioxide and oxygen at the lung surface. Unlike current treatment methods, SWAZA-1 is minimally invasive, simple to administer, and low cost. The novel technology can be easily administered via nebulization, improving the availability and accessibility of oxygen therapy outside of ICUs and ECMO centers. This will reduce the healthcare burden of ARDS by offering a simplified approach with low risk, providing a scalable, cost-efficient, minimally invasive alternative.
The contract negotiations with BARDA's DRIVe program are a significant milestone in Swaza Inc.'s mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from ARDS. Swaza Inc. is committed to providing a safe and effective treatment for ARDS, ultimately transforming the standard of care for these patients.
About Swaza Inc.: Swaza Inc. builds innovative platform technologies for oxygen delivery. With a team of experts dedicated to advancing treatments for ARDS, Swaza Inc. strives to improve patient outcomes and reduce the healthcare burden of this severe lung condition.
About BARDA's DRIVe Program: The Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) program is an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under the Office of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). DRIVe aims to accelerate innovation and improve the availability of transformative tools, products, and technologies to protect Americans from natural and intentional health security threats. By promoting research and development, DRIVe supports projects at varying stages of technological readiness and development in areas such as early R&D, non-clinical development, process development, and clinical studies.
For more information on Swaza Inc. and its partnership with BARDA's DRIVe program, visit their website at www.swaza.life or contact media@swaza.life
