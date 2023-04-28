Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,682 in the last 365 days.

Kitfox Design Group Releases the Waterfowl Hunting Throw Blanket

Kitfox Waterfowl Blanket draped across a couch

Flat view of the Kitfox Waterfowl Hunting Throw Blanket

Several Kitfox blankets on a blanket ladder

The throw features several popular waterfowl species, including the Blue-winged Teal, Mallard, Wood Duck, and the Canadian Goose.

After completing four war centric throw blanket designs, it was time to take a break and work on something a little more lighthearted.”
— Sara Westman
IRON MOUNTAIN, MICHIGAN, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitfox Design Group is excited to announce their latest throw blanket project, the Waterfowl Hunting-themed blanket.

The Waterfowl Blanket is woven in a small family-owned textile mill located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The throw features several popular waterfowl species, including the Blue-winged Teal, Mallard, Wood Duck, and the Canadian Goose. The throw blankets are made on European Jacquard looms with roughly eight miles of American-made, 100% cotton yarn.

“After completing four war centric throw blanket designs, it was time to take a break and work on something a little more lighthearted.” said Sara Westman, the owner of Kitfox Design Group and illustrator behind the blanket. “This is really only the start of a spin off collection centering around bird hunting, but as the owner of two labs it was only natural to start with waterfowl.”

Pre-orders open April 28th at 9:00 a.m. CST and will close at 11:59 p.m. CST on May 12. This time around, pre-orders will begin shipping as soon as two weeks after pre-orders close.

The blanket is launching in two sizes: a throw which measures roughly 54”x72” and a queen measuring roughly 62”x84”. The blankets will retail at $125 and $150 plus shipping respectively and will ship worldwide.

The blankets and other items from the Waterfowl Collection are available for purchase on the Kitfox website.

Kitfox Design Group is a marketing and illustration company located in the beautiful Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Kitfox Design Group specializes in firearm centric collectibles. Pre-order The Waterfowl Throw Blanket on their website at www.kitfoxdesigngroup.com

Sara Westman
Kitfox Design Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Kitfox Design Group Releases the Waterfowl Hunting Throw Blanket

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more