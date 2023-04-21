Armenia: EU-funded exhibition on combating sexual violence opens in Yerevan

An exhibition on ‘Combating sexual violence in Armenia: current challenges and joint steps’ opened in Yerevan on 19 April.

The exhibition and the round table to coincide with its opening were organised by the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Sexual Violence Crisis Centre. The events took place within the framework of the EU-funded project ‘Accountable institutions and the protection of human rights in Armenia’.

Representatives from government, parliament, the police, the Investigative Committee, the Human Rights Defender’s Office, civil society organisations and development and international organisations took part in the discussion.

On this occasion, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin reiterated the need for Armenia to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence. “It is not only a matter of justice and law, but also one of fairness, compassion and humanism. This issue requires a consensus-based approach, free from controversial opinions and radicalism,” said Andrea Wiktorin.

