Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on April 25, 2023

April 21, 2023

Update on Blueprint for Maryland’s Future College & Career Readiness Standard

Study and Milken Educator Award Winners to be Recognized

BALTIMORE (April 21, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

The State Board of Education will recognize the winners of the Milken Educator Award. Created to inspire excellence in education, the Milken Educator Award is one of the highest honors given to the top educators around the country. The award targets early-to-mid career education professionals for their impressive achievements and for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future.

In addition, MSDE will provide updates on two different studies the agency has initiated on College and Career Readiness (CCR) indicators. The studies are designed to explore a clear definition and standard for CCR, as required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, to ensure students are supported and prepared to graduate college and career ready.

MSDE will continue its series spotlighting schools that are achieving notable student outcomes with a presentation from Washington County Public Schools. The presentation will discuss student demographics, student achievement, and school strategies and initiatives at Salem Avenue Elementary School.

The meeting will also feature a case study deep dive presentation on reducing overidentification in special education and narrowing opportunity and achievement gaps for all students, especially those who have been historically underserved.

The State Board welcomes public comment during Board meetings, which can be provided both in- person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://youtu.be/zRmawYsLE4w

