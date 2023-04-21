Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Saturday, April 22, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Saturday, April 22 includes the following:

Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Camden Battlefield Burial Honors Ceremony, Camden Battlefield, 1698 Flat Rock Road, Camden, S.C.

Saturday, April 22 at 3:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Mass Dedication of Saint Clare of Assisi, 990 Etiwan Park Drive, Daniel Island, S.C.