COME ON AND "SWAY" WITH THE WILL CARTER BAND'S LATEST RELEASE

When writing this song, I was totally thinking like a Neil McCoy - 'They’re Playin' Our Song' kinda vibe. Fast forward to the studio with the guys and the energy they brought was incredible!” — Will Carter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Will Carter Band, a breakout, award-winning Texas group, premiered a new release destined to have you dancing with your partner with "Sway," hitting all online platforms on April 21, 2023.“When writing this song, I was totally thinking like Neil McCoy - 'They’re Playin' Our Song' kinda vibe," describes lead singer, Will Carter. "Fast forward to the studio with the guys and the energy they brought was incredible! It totally took a different turn that I absolutely love, and apparently radio does too!”Written by Nash Overstreet, Ryan Follese and Will Carter, "Sway" paints the story of dancing with the one you love. The band's new summer song explores the feeling of this moment and the singularity it creates for the couple.To download or stream the track, click here Preview the lyrics here:What’s your drink and what’s your name, babyLooks like the boat we’re in’s the same, ain’t itWell, if you’re single girl can I change itTonightCome on and sway with me darlingFeel that fiddle callingAin’t it better when you’re holding me closeCome on and sway to the rhythmThis is what was missingIt’s a lonesome sound I think we both knowCome on and swayCome on and swayThe Will Carter Band has been winning over the music scene with their latest singles earning spotlights from the Academy of Country Music and seeing their latest video broadcast across CMT, The Country Network and The Heartland Network. They are bringing new music to fans across Texas this summer and fans can catch the Will Carter Band live at the following shows:Date: Friday, April 21Venue: Schoepf's BBQ with Shooter FMAddress: 702 E Central Ave, Belton, TX 76513Time: 12:00 PMDate: Friday, April 21Venue: Luckenbach TexasAddress: 412 Luckenbach Town Loop, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Time: 7:00 PMDate: Saturday, April 22Venue: Fiesta Oyster BakeAddress: One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228Time: 3:00 PMDate: Sunday, April 23Venue: Trebly Park "2nd Sundays" Free Concert SeriesAddress: 1515 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77002Time: 6:00 PMDate: Saturday, April 28Venue: Yaga's CafeAddress: 2314 The Strand, Galveston, TX 77550Time: 10:00 PMDate: Thursday, May 4Venue: Smith Music Texas Tailgate Podcast at Rhinestone SaloonAddress: 2413 Ellis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164Time: 10:00 PMDate: Saturday, May 6Venue: Warren's Backyard with Born and BredAddress: 2901 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049Time: 8:00 PMDate: Friday, May 12Venue: The Table at MadeleyAddress: 316 Madeley St, Conroe, TX 77301Time: 7:30 PMDate: Friday, May 19Venue: The Back PorchAddress: 902 Broadway Boulevard, Kilgore, TX 75662Time: 8:00 PMDate: Friday, June 2Venue: The Rustic- Downtown HoustonAddress: 1836 Polk St, Houston TX 77003Time: 9:30 PMDate: Saturday, June 3Venue: Moonshine Deck IcehouseAddress: 6446 Old, Magnolia, TX 77354Time: 9:00 PMDate: Saturday, July 1Venue: Harlingen Freedom FestAddress: Lon C. Hill Park - L St, Harlingen, TX 78550Time: 6:30 PMDate: Saturday, July 22Venue: The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill with Kyle ParkAddress: 511 S 8th St, Waco, TX 76706Time: 8:30 PMDate: Friday, August 18Venue: Palm Event Lawn at WoodforestAddress: 251 Central Pine St, Montgomery, TX 77316Time: 6:00 PMDate: Saturday, October 14Venue: South Texas Maize at Graff 7A RanchAddress: 911 US-90, Hondo, TX 78861Time: 7:00 PMDate: Sunday, October 15Venue: South Texas Maize at Graff 7A RanchAddress: 911 US-90, Hondo, TX 78861Time: 2:00 PMDate: Saturday, November 4Venue: Scotty's Saloon with Born and BredAddress: 114 Agnes Rd, Richmond, TX 77469Time: 8:30 PMPraise for the Will Carter Band“A leading entertainer across the Lone Star State.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal“Will Carter has done everything required to craft a solid music career. He started young, sang his heart out, worked hard, wrote good songs and milked goats.”-Houston PressAbout Will Carter BandKaty, Texas born and bred, Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him four consecutive nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards.Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. Judging from family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.When Carter was just a teen, his father became severely ill. He created a playlist of his father’s favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for him. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter’s songwriting and performance career.Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners The Emotions. His debut album, "Good Bad Idea," in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.To stay up to date with Will Carter visit the following:Website: WillCarterBand.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/willcarterband/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/willcarterband TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@willcarterband Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1HKGHdhAdjWTlOg4xQ4TaZ?si=2XpWuzRURXaKfZS314Ap7Q YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/WillCarterOfficial/

