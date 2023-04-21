COME ON AND "SWAY" WITH THE WILL CARTER BAND'S LATEST RELEASE

Will Carter Band Left to right: Bino – Fiddle/Vocals, Bobby Tapia – Bass, Will Carter – Lead Vocals / Guitar, Jacob Lee – Drums / Vocals, Dillan Dostal – Lead Guitar / Vocals (Photo Credit – Scott McCombs)
Will Carter
When writing this song, I was totally thinking like a Neil McCoy - 'They’re Playin' Our Song' kinda vibe. Fast forward to the studio with the guys and the energy they brought was incredible!”
— Will Carter
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Will Carter Band, a breakout, award-winning Texas group, premiered a new release destined to have you dancing with your partner with "Sway," hitting all online platforms on April 21, 2023.
“When writing this song, I was totally thinking like Neil McCoy - 'They’re Playin' Our Song' kinda vibe," describes lead singer, Will Carter. "Fast forward to the studio with the guys and the energy they brought was incredible! It totally took a different turn that I absolutely love, and apparently radio does too!”
Written by Nash Overstreet, Ryan Follese and Will Carter, "Sway" paints the story of dancing with the one you love. The band's new summer song explores the feeling of this moment and the singularity it creates for the couple.
What’s your drink and what’s your name, baby
Looks like the boat we’re in’s the same, ain’t it
Well, if you’re single girl can I change it
Tonight
Come on and sway with me darling
Feel that fiddle calling
Ain’t it better when you’re holding me close
Come on and sway to the rhythm
This is what was missing
It’s a lonesome sound I think we both know
Come on and sway
Come on and sway
The Will Carter Band has been winning over the music scene with their latest singles earning spotlights from the Academy of Country Music and seeing their latest video broadcast across CMT, The Country Network and The Heartland Network. They are bringing new music to fans across Texas this summer and fans can catch the Will Carter Band live at the following shows:
Date: Friday, April 21
Venue: Schoepf's BBQ with Shooter FM
Address: 702 E Central Ave, Belton, TX 76513
Time: 12:00 PM
Date: Friday, April 21
Venue: Luckenbach Texas
Address: 412 Luckenbach Town Loop, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Time: 7:00 PM
Date: Saturday, April 22
Venue: Fiesta Oyster Bake
Address: One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228
Time: 3:00 PM
Date: Sunday, April 23
Venue: Trebly Park "2nd Sundays" Free Concert Series
Address: 1515 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77002
Time: 6:00 PM
Date: Saturday, April 28
Venue: Yaga's Cafe
Address: 2314 The Strand, Galveston, TX 77550
Time: 10:00 PM
Date: Thursday, May 4
Venue: Smith Music Texas Tailgate Podcast at Rhinestone Saloon
Address: 2413 Ellis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Time: 10:00 PM
Date: Saturday, May 6
Venue: Warren's Backyard with Born and Bred
Address: 2901 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049
Time: 8:00 PM
Date: Friday, May 12
Venue: The Table at Madeley
Address: 316 Madeley St, Conroe, TX 77301
Time: 7:30 PM
Date: Friday, May 19
Venue: The Back Porch
Address: 902 Broadway Boulevard, Kilgore, TX 75662
Time: 8:00 PM
Date: Friday, June 2
Venue: The Rustic- Downtown Houston
Address: 1836 Polk St, Houston TX 77003
Time: 9:30 PM
Date: Saturday, July 1
Venue: Harlingen Freedom Fest
Address: Lon C. Hill Park - L St, Harlingen, TX 78550
Time: 6:30 PM
Date: Saturday, July 22
Venue: The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill with Kyle Park
Address: 511 S 8th St, Waco, TX 76706
Time: 8:30 PM
Date: Friday, August 18
Venue: Palm Event Lawn at Woodforest
Address: 251 Central Pine St, Montgomery, TX 77316
Time: 6:00 PM
Date: Saturday, October 14
Venue: South Texas Maize at Graff 7A Ranch
Address: 911 US-90, Hondo, TX 78861
Time: 7:00 PM
Date: Sunday, October 15
Venue: South Texas Maize at Graff 7A Ranch
Address: 911 US-90, Hondo, TX 78861
Time: 2:00 PM
Date: Saturday, November 4
Venue: Scotty's Saloon with Born and Bred
Address: 114 Agnes Rd, Richmond, TX 77469
Time: 8:30 PM
Praise for the Will Carter Band
“A leading entertainer across the Lone Star State.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal
“Will Carter has done everything required to craft a solid music career. He started young, sang his heart out, worked hard, wrote good songs and milked goats.”-Houston Press
About Will Carter Band
Katy, Texas born and bred, Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him four consecutive nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards.
Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. Judging from family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.
When Carter was just a teen, his father became severely ill. He created a playlist of his father’s favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for him. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter’s songwriting and performance career.
Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners The Emotions. His debut album, "Good Bad Idea," in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.
For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.
To stay up to date with Will Carter visit the following:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.