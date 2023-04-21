USGrants.org tracks over 108 funding programs and over $14 million in funding for Drug Abuse Research and Prevention
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 108 funding programs totaling more than $14 million dollars allocated to Drug Abuse Research and Prevention organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
National Institute on Drug Abuse National Early Warning System (NEWS) Coordinating Center (U01)
Funding Number: RFA DA 14 015
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $900,000
Health Services Research on Practice Improvement Utilizing Community Treatment Programs within the National Drug Abuse Clinical Trials Network (CTN) (R21)
Funding Number: PA 06 496
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Prescription Drug Abuse (R21)
Funding Number: PA 13 016
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
The Development Of Frontal Cortex And Limbic System And Their Roles In Drug Abuse (R01)
Funding Number: PA 11 027
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Prescription Drug Abuse (R01)
Funding Number: PA 16 233
Agency: HHS-NIH11
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
International Research Collaboration on Drug Abuse and Addiction Research (R21)
Funding Number: PA 15 143
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Drug Abuse Prevention Intervention Research (R01)
Funding Number: PA 11 311
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Drug Abuse Aspects of HIV/AIDS (R03)
Funding Number: PA 10 131
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
International Research Collaboration on Drug Abuse and Addiction Research (R21)
Funding Number: PA 09 021
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Interactions between Physical Activity and Drug Abuse (R03)
Funding Number: RFA DA 09 014
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Deep Sequencing and Analysis of Pharmacogenomic Regions Discovery and Analysis of Genetic Variants Contributing to Drug Abuse and Addiction (R01)
Funding Number: RFA DA 10 019
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $250,000
Epidemiology Of Drug Abuse (R21)
Funding Number: PA 08 125
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Science Education Drug Abuse Partnership Award R25
Funding Number: PAR 08 145
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Mechanism for Time-Sensitive Drug Abuse Research (R21)
Funding Number: PAR 16 055
Agency: HHS-NIH11
Funding Amount: $200,000
Collaborative Clinical Trials in Drug Abuse (Collaborative R01)
Funding Number: PAR 10 099
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
The National Drug Abuse Treatment Clinical Trials Network (UG1 Clinical Trial Optional)
Funding Number: RFA DA 19 008
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $500,000
Cognitive Remediation Approaches to Improve Drug Abuse Treatment Outcomes (R21)
Funding Number: RFA DA 10 007
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Accelerating the Pace of Drug Abuse Research Using Existing Epidemiology, Prevention, and Treatment Research Data (R01)
Funding Number: PAR 10 018
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $250,000
Early Career Award in Chemistry of Drug Abuse and Addiction (ECHEM) (R21/R33)
Funding Number: PAR 13 350
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $250,000
Epidemiology of Drug Abuse (R03)
Funding Number: PA 15 002
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $100,000
Early Career Award in Chemistry of Drug Abuse and Addiction (ECHEM) NIDA (R21/R33)
Funding Number: PAS 10 274
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $250,000
International Research Collaboration on Drug Abuse and Addiction Research (R03)
Funding Number: PA 12 042
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $50,000
Drug Abuse Aspects of HIV/AIDS (R21)
Funding Number: PA 10 130
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
NIDA Mentored Clinical Scientists Development Program Award in Drug Abuse and Addiction (K12)
Funding Number: PAR 10 177
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Epidemiology of Drug Abuse (R21)
Funding Number: PA 15 001
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $275,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/drug-abuse-research-and-prevention
USGrants.org has also tracked more than 4820 funding programs from the National Institutes of Health in the United States, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency/national-institutes-of-health
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
