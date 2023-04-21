USGrants.org tracks over 108 funding programs and over $14 million in funding for Drug Abuse Research and Prevention

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 108 funding programs totaling more than $14 million dollars allocated to Drug Abuse Research and Prevention organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

National Institute on Drug Abuse National Early Warning System (NEWS) Coordinating Center (U01)

Funding Number: RFA DA 14 015

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $900,000

Health Services Research on Practice Improvement Utilizing Community Treatment Programs within the National Drug Abuse Clinical Trials Network (CTN) (R21)

Funding Number: PA 06 496

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Prescription Drug Abuse (R21)

Funding Number: PA 13 016

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

The Development Of Frontal Cortex And Limbic System And Their Roles In Drug Abuse (R01)

Funding Number: PA 11 027

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Prescription Drug Abuse (R01)

Funding Number: PA 16 233

Agency: HHS-NIH11

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

International Research Collaboration on Drug Abuse and Addiction Research (R21)

Funding Number: PA 15 143

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Drug Abuse Prevention Intervention Research (R01)

Funding Number: PA 11 311

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Drug Abuse Aspects of HIV/AIDS (R03)

Funding Number: PA 10 131

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

International Research Collaboration on Drug Abuse and Addiction Research (R21)

Funding Number: PA 09 021

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Interactions between Physical Activity and Drug Abuse (R03)

Funding Number: RFA DA 09 014

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Deep Sequencing and Analysis of Pharmacogenomic Regions Discovery and Analysis of Genetic Variants Contributing to Drug Abuse and Addiction (R01)

Funding Number: RFA DA 10 019

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $250,000

Epidemiology Of Drug Abuse (R21)

Funding Number: PA 08 125

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Science Education Drug Abuse Partnership Award R25

Funding Number: PAR 08 145

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Mechanism for Time-Sensitive Drug Abuse Research (R21)

Funding Number: PAR 16 055

Agency: HHS-NIH11

Funding Amount: $200,000

Collaborative Clinical Trials in Drug Abuse (Collaborative R01)

Funding Number: PAR 10 099

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

The National Drug Abuse Treatment Clinical Trials Network (UG1 Clinical Trial Optional)

Funding Number: RFA DA 19 008

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $500,000

Cognitive Remediation Approaches to Improve Drug Abuse Treatment Outcomes (R21)

Funding Number: RFA DA 10 007

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Accelerating the Pace of Drug Abuse Research Using Existing Epidemiology, Prevention, and Treatment Research Data (R01)

Funding Number: PAR 10 018

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $250,000

Early Career Award in Chemistry of Drug Abuse and Addiction (ECHEM) (R21/R33)

Funding Number: PAR 13 350

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $250,000

Epidemiology of Drug Abuse (R03)

Funding Number: PA 15 002

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $100,000

Early Career Award in Chemistry of Drug Abuse and Addiction (ECHEM) NIDA (R21/R33)

Funding Number: PAS 10 274

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $250,000

International Research Collaboration on Drug Abuse and Addiction Research (R03)

Funding Number: PA 12 042

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $50,000

Drug Abuse Aspects of HIV/AIDS (R21)

Funding Number: PA 10 130

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

NIDA Mentored Clinical Scientists Development Program Award in Drug Abuse and Addiction (K12)

Funding Number: PAR 10 177

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Epidemiology of Drug Abuse (R21)

Funding Number: PA 15 001

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $275,000

