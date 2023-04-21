PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release

April 21, 2023 Gatchalian wants DICT to provide platform for poor LGUs to automate operations Senator Win Gatchalian wants the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to provide the necessary platform for marginalized local government units (LGUs) to automate their respective operations including tax administration. According to Gatchalian it is important that all LGUs, particularly those belonging to the lower income class levels, have the necessary technology tools that would enable them to automate their respective operations. Gatchalian made the call as the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by him, is currently fine-tuning through a technical working group (TWG) the provisions of a proposed real property valuation reform measure, which he hopes would expedite the automation of LGUs across the country. The lawmaker has emphasized that the automation of LGU operations would significantly improve efficiency in revenue collection, along with other services provided by LGUs. "We all realize the benefits of digitalization in today's age. Unfortunately, many of our LGUs, particularly those in far-flung areas have no capacity to undertake a digitalization process. In such cases, the DICT should provide all the tools necessary for these LGUs to automate their operations," Gatchalian said. The Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), an attached agency of the Department of Finance (DOF), pointed out the challenges faced by some LGUs, especially those with funding constraints. BGLF's OIC Executive Director Pamela Quizon said during a recent TWG meeting that some LGUs' systems could not connect to the tax mapping and the system of the BLGF. "Inaasahan natin na bukod sa maisasaayos na nang husto ang pangongolekta ng buwis, ang digitalization ng mga LGUs ay magdudulot ng mas marami pang benepisyo sa kanilang mga nasasakupan na kalaunan ay makakatulong na mapasigla ang negosyo at ekonomiya sa kanilang mga lokalidad," he said. Only about 68% of LGUs in the country are implementing some form of automation. Out of this number, only 729 LGUs have existing real property assessment processes. The remaining 32%, which are mostly 5th and 6th-class municipalities, have no real property assessment-related system. Under the proposed Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR) Act, BLGF is mandated to develop, adopt, maintain, and implement uniform valuation standards which shall be used by all appraisers and assessors in the LGUs and other government agencies in the appraisal or valuation of lands, buildings, machinery, and other real properties for taxation and other purposes. Gatchalian hinimok ang DICT na maglatag ng plataporma para sa automation ng mga LGU Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na maglatag ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ng kinakailangang plataporma para sa mga marginalized local government units (LGUs) na i-automate ang kani-kanilang operasyon kabilang ang tax administration. Ayon kay Gatchalian, mahalaga na ang lahat ng mga LGU, lalo na ang mga nasa lower income class level, ay mayroong mga kinakailangang technology tools na magbibigay-daan sa kanila na ma-automate ang kanilang operasyon. Ginawa ni Gatchalian ang panawagan habang inaayos ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, na pinamumunuan niya, ang mga probisyon ng panukalang real property valuation reform measure na inaasahan niyang magpapabilis sa pag-automate o digitalization ng mga LGU sa buong bansa. Binigyang-diin ng mambabatas na ang pag-automate ng mga operasyon ng LGU ay naglalayong mapagbuti ang pangongolekta ng buwis at iba pang mga serbisyo publiko. "Alam nating lahat ang mga benepisyo ng digitalization sa panahon ngayon. Pero marami sa ating mga LGU lalo na 'yung mga nasa malalayong lugar na wala silang kapasidad na magsagawa ng proseso ng digitalization. Sa ganitong mga kaso, dapat gawin ng DICT ang lahat ng kapasidad nito upang i-automate ang proseso ng transaksyon sa lahat ng mga lokal na pamahalaan," ani Gatchalian. Tinukoy ng Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), isang attached agency ng Department of Finance (DOF), ang mga hamon na kinakaharap ng ilang LGU, kabilang na ang pagpopondo at ang hirap na kumonekta sa tax mapping at sa operation system ng mismong BLGF. "Inaasahan natin na bukod sa maisasaayos na nang husto ang pangongolekta ng buwis, ang digitalization ng mga LGU ay magdudulot ng mas marami pang benepisyo sa kanilang mga nasasakupan na kalaunan ay makakatulong na mapasigla ang negosyo at ekonomiya sa kanilang lokalidad," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Nasa 68% lamang ng mga LGU sa bansa ang automated o digitized ang operasyon. Sa bilang na ito, 729 na LGU lamang ang may kasalukuyang proseso ng pag-aassess ng real property. Ang natitirang 32%, na karamihan ay 5th at 6th-class municipalities ay walang real property assessment-related system. Sa ilalim ng iminungkahing Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR) Act, ang BLGF ay inaatasan na bumuo, magpatibay, at magpatupad ng pare-parehong pamantayan na gagamitin ng lahat ng appraisers at assessors sa LGUs at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno sa appraisal ng mga lupa, gusali, makinarya, at iba pang real property para sa pagbubuwis at iba pang layunin.