Poe on shortage of driver's license cards

The shortage in driver's license plastic cards should be nipped in the bud before it could create another gargantuan backlog for the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Issuing a license printed on paper is prone to wear and tear, tampering and could compromise the security of the holder.

Isa ang driver's license sa mga government-issued IDs na karaniwang ginagamit sa iba't ibang transaksyon. Pera ng ating mga kababayan ang pinambayad d'yan. Bigyan naman natin sila ng tama at kagalang-galang na lisensya, hindi lang kapirasong papel.

In 2017, we pushed for the passage of the law extending the validity of driver's license to five or 10 years to incentivize our drivers, cut red tape and give them an identification card they can conveniently use for official transactions.

The inconvenience hounding our motorists due to the inavailability of the license cards defeats the purpose of the law.

We expect the timely intervention of the Department of Transportation to end this shortage issue.