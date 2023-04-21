Global Edge AI Processor Market Is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The growth of the Edge AI processor market is attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of electronic devices and the numerous benefits offered by Edge AI processors, such as improved operational efficiency, energy conservation, and reduced data latency. By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global Edge AI processor market revenue.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global edge AI processor market generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2030 $9.6 billion CAGR 16.0% No. of Pages in Report 284 Segments Covered Type, Device type, End use, and Region Drivers Surge in adoption of electronic items Benefits and advantages associated with edge AI processors like operational timeliness, energy efficiency and lower data latency Opportunities Increasing demand and adoption of artificial intelligence products and services

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global edge AI processor market as organizations realized the potential of edge AI chips in combating the impact of the pandemic.

The growing need for touchless interactions expedited the adoption of AI-driven technologies, voice-activated interfaces, and other non-contact user interfaces, resulting in greater proximity between intelligence and end-users.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global edge AI processor market, covering its various segments such as type, device type, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.





Based on type, the Central Processing Unit (CPU) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global Edge AI processor market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2030. The Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the graphics processing unit segment.

By device type, the consumer devices segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fourths of the global Edge AI processor market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the enterprise devices segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.5% by 2030.

On the basis of end use, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Edge AI processor market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2030. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the automotive and transportation, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and others segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Edge AI processor market revenue and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Leading players of the global Edge AI processor market analyzed in the research include Mythic, HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies Co Limited, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Apple Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Arm Limited, Intel Corporation, Alphabet Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global Edge AI processor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the edge AI processor market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing edge AI processor market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to edge AI processor market forecast and analysis regarding the future trends.

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis and detailed edge AI processor market outlook during the forecast period.



Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the edge AI processor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global edge AI processor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Edge AI Processor Market Key Segments:

By Type

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)



By Device Type

Consumer Devices

Enterprise Devices

By End Use

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



