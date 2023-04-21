Global Edge AI Processor Market Is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,959 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global edge AI processor market generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.
Report Coverage & Details:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|$2.5 billion
|Market Size in 2030
|$9.6 billion
|CAGR
|16.0%
|No. of Pages in Report
|284
|Segments Covered
|Type, Device type, End use, and Region
|Drivers
|Surge in adoption of electronic items
|Benefits and advantages associated with edge AI processors like operational timeliness, energy efficiency and lower data latency
|Opportunities
|Increasing demand and adoption of artificial intelligence products and services
Covid-19 Scenario:
The report comprehensively analyzes the global edge AI processor market, covering its various segments such as type, device type, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.
Based on type, the Central Processing Unit (CPU) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global Edge AI processor market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2030. The Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the graphics processing unit segment.
By device type, the consumer devices segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fourths of the global Edge AI processor market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the enterprise devices segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.5% by 2030.
On the basis of end use, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Edge AI processor market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2030. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the automotive and transportation, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and others segment.
Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Edge AI processor market revenue and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.
Leading players of the global Edge AI processor market analyzed in the research include Mythic, HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies Co Limited, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Apple Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Arm Limited, Intel Corporation, Alphabet Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The report analyzes these key players of the global Edge AI processor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Edge AI Processor Market Key Segments:
By Type
By Device Type
By End Use
By Region
