Note to the Market | Banco Itaú Chile | Change in Ticker Symbol | New York Stock Exchange for American Depositary Shares

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on April 10, 2023, through the press release titled “Amendment to the By-Laws – Change of Name”, we hereby inform that the identification codes of the shares issued by Banco Itaú Chile will be amended:
The identification code that identifies the shares issued by Banco Itaú Chile in Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Bolsa de Valores, will be changed to “ITAUCL”, as of April 24, 2023; and
The ticker symbol for the American Depositary Shares of Banco Itaú Chile traded in the New York Stock Exchange, will be changed from “ITCB” to “ITCL”, as of May 1, 2023.
The press release is also available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.
