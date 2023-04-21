First Lady Jill Biden celebrates Prevent Cancer Foundation’s bipartisan Congressional Families Program working to advance cancer prevention and early detection

Representative Doris Matsui honored with inaugural Carolyn “Bo” Aldigé Visionary Award at Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program reception.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot, First Lady Jill Biden joined the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program® reception on Wednesday, April 19 in showcasing bipartisan support for cancer prevention and early detection. The event, which took place at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., attracted a bipartisan, bicameral audience of members of Congress and their spouses, as well as leaders in the cancer prevention community, to recognize congressional spouses’ longstanding commitment to educating the public about ways to reduce cancer risk and the benefits of early detection, which leads to better outcomes.

First Lady Jill Biden was joined by Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and a panel of congressional spouses who spoke of their participation in the Congressional Families Program and their work to raise awareness in their home states and districts. Participating spouses included:

Charlie Capito , spouse of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

, spouse of (R-W.Va.) Martha Hill , spouse of Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)

, spouse of (R-Ark.) Mary Himes, spouse of Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.)

LeeAnn Johnson, spouse of Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

"Cancer touches us all. It's not a red or a blue issue. It's a human one and it takes all of us to stop it,” said First Lady Jill Biden in her remarks during the program. “That's why this event and this organization matter so much. We can collaborate, share good ideas and best practices. Together, we can get people the information they need to prevent cancer before it happens, and catch it early if it does."

The event also recognized Representative Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), who was honored with the inaugural Carolyn “Bo” Aldigé Visionary Award for her leadership in creating the Congressional Families Program in 1991 as a partnership between the Congressional Club, which she led as a congressional spouse at the time, and the Prevent Cancer Foundation founded by Ms. Aldigé.

“More than 30 years ago, Doris Matsui and Bo Aldigé recognized the great potential and value in bringing congressional spouses together—who are powerhouses in their own right—to share vital prevention and early detection information in their home districts and states,” said Lisa McGovern, Executive Director of the Congressional Families Program. “We applaud the Biden Cancer Moonshot for its bipartisan work, using the most visible platform in the nation to prioritize prevention. Cancer does not care what party you support and neither do we. It takes all of us working together to beat this formidable foe.”

About the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program®

The Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program® is a nonpartisan initiative to increase the public’s understanding of cancer prevention and early detection. Families of Senate, House, Cabinet and Supreme Court members are invited to work within their respective constituencies—and nationwide—to raise awareness and reduce risk for these diseases.

When the Congressional Families Program launched in 1991 as a partnership between the Prevent Cancer Foundation and The Congressional Club, initial efforts focused on breast cancer. The Program’s first five years’ success led to the expansion of its scope to include colorectal, liver, lung, oral, prostate, skin, testicular and cervical cancers, and HPV-related cancers. The Program offers participants educational seminars, talking points, op-eds, letters to the editor, speeches, videos, program ideas and many more tools to use in their districts and beyond. With these tools, the Congressional Families Program takes the message of cancer prevention and early detection into communities across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.congressionalfamilies.org.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

