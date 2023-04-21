Investment Industry Veteran Ryan Bailey Joins Paradigm Institutional Investments a(BIPOC) Owned Investment Advisory Firm

Ryan Bailey joins the leadership team of Paradigm Institutional Investments, an African American owned institutional investment consulting (OCIO) firm.
Quentin McCorvey, President of Paradigm, says, we are highly confident that Ryan and our firm can make an impact on the diversity found within institutional investment portfolios.”
— Quentin L. McCorvey Sr.
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradigm, LLC announced that investment industry veteran Ryan Bailey has joined the firm as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Bailey brings 25 plus years of experience in financial services, that includes expertise in manager research, Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, governance, and all functions of a high performing non-for-profit investment office. Ryan will be leading the Discretionary and Non-Discretionary investment practices of Paradigm, LLC.
Quentin McCorvey, Co-founder and President of Paradigm, LLC says, “This is a revolutionary day for our firm and the investment industry. With Ryan’s Award-winning background and experience across all asset classes, we are highly confident that Ryan and our firm can make an impact on the diversity found within institutional investment portfolios.”
Ryan Bailey- Professional Background
Prior to joining Paradigm, LLC, Ryan served as Co-CIO of Investment Office Resources, and was a co-founder of Carbonado Partners, LLC. Ryan also served as Head of Investments at Children’s Health System of Texas, where he oversaw $1.8 billion in assets.
Ryan currently serves on the Investment Committees of Dallas Police and Fire, American Heart Association, Dallas Parkland Hospital, and Texas Employee Retirement System. Ryan also serves as a Strategic Advisor for Carbonado Partners and Chairman of the board for Bridgeway Capital Management.
Ryan began his career in the Equity Research departments of Solomon Smith Barney, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. Ryan also served as Investment Officer and Interim CIO of the Meadows Foundation.
In 2015, Ryan was named to aiCIO’s 40 under 40 list. In 2016, Ryan was listed as one of the Top 30 LPs Investing in Private Equity by Trusted Insight, and he was the winner of Institutional Investor’s Portfolio Construction award in the Healthcare sector. In 2017 and 2018, Ryan was a finalist for CIO Magazine’s Industry Innovation Award in Healthcare. In 2018, under Ryan’s leadership, Children’s Health won Institutional Investor’s Healthcare Plan of the Year. In 2019, Ryan was named Trusted Insight’s Top 30 Healthcare CIO’s and was a finalist for the Next Generation Award.
Additionally, Ryan is a graduate of Yale University with a BA in Economics and holds the CFA, FRM, CAIA, and CMT designations.
About Paradigm Institutional Investments, LLC
Paradigm, LLC was launched in 2019 by Burner Crew and Quentin McCorvey to provide investors with institutional portfolios with equitable representation of diverse managers (referencing MWBE and BIPOC). Paradigm firmly believes that investors do not have to take more risk nor sacrifice performance in using diverse managers to achieve their investment goals.
Paradigm’s investment program works with industry partners to provide customized investment programs that align with the institution’s investment objectives and mission. It is our goal to provide all our clients with a diverse team of investment professionals who are focused on service and to provide flexible customizable investment solutions in the areas often found to be the hardest to achieve excellence.
For more information, please visit Linkedin, Paradigm Institutional Investments website or contact the firm at 216-505-0835.
Quentin McCorvey
Paradigm Institutional Investments
+1 216-505-0835 email us here
