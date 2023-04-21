The only true marketplace for hospitality industry offers opportunity to sell goods on common website
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitality Deals Launches, Invites Vendors and Buyers to Join as Preferred Partners
Hospitality Deals is thrilled to announce its launch and is inviting companies to become certified hospitality vendors. Hospitality Deals has already been recognized as a top hospitality resource in the industry with the best deals from vendor partners.
In order to become a vendor, companies can register to have a common storefront to sell their goods. With access to more than 40,000 hoteliers, there will be a dedicated, personal administrator area and the opportunity for companies to increase profit share by using the Hospitality Deals website.
As a special offer, vendors will receive specialized brand labels for products to highlight qualified vendor status. Customers can put frequently used items on auto ship to save up to 5% and vendors can earn more money.
Hospitality Deals was formed as the premier source for the hospitality industry and is known in the industry as the best central hospitality company that sells merchandise directly to hotels, motels, Airbnb’s, gyms, spas, bed and breakfasts, country clubs and resorts, government, military, universities, churches, camps, vacation rentals, hospitals, rehab centers, and senior living centers.
Some of the most requested hospitality supplies and goods include bath, bedding, cleaning, technology, maintenance, housekeeping, restaurant, furniture, office, lobby, signage and services.
For instance, regular customers request popular items on the website. This can range from several sizes of hotel safes to fit all types of closets or wardrobes. There are top-of-the-line room Wi-Fi routers, security cameras, speakers and complete housekeeping carts with all necessary compartments for soaps and shampoos, towels and cleaning supplies. Restaurant supplies range from glasses, mugs and cutlery to chef aprons and other items.
“We pride ourselves on bringing vendors and buyers great value,” said the spokesperson for Hospitality Deals. “We are known as the ‘Amazon for hospitality’ and make it so easy for your customers to order from you on the common, central website. Ordering is easy. Creating a storefront and getting franchise approval is easy. For a limited time, there is neither an entry fee nor a monthly fee. Our success is measured by your success.”
Hotel Owners are able to sell used items that are in high demand like FF&E and Ptacs, with fast shipment fulfillment. Vendors will earn more money when customers subscribe for recurring orders. Hospitality Deals offers featured products in its quarterly catalog.
For more information and to sign up to be a vendor, visit hospitalitydeals.com.
