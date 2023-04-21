Eighth Judicial District hosting warrant clearance day and community resource fair in Loveland

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

LOVELAND – Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest and you are tired of wondering if today is the day you will have a run-in with law enforcement? Are you interested in meeting with an attorney to learn what you need to do to resolve your case and move forward? Do you need access to free community resources? Then the 8th Judicial District’s warrant clearance day and community resource fair may hold the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

This Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Larimer County Loveland Campus (200 Peridot Ave., Loveland, CO 80537), the courts, public defender, and district attorney for the 8th Judicial District will come together to help people clear their warrants and get connected with resources to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

No arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear outstanding warrants for eligible offenses. Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include some misdemeanor, traffic, and petty drug charges; drug felony 4 charges; Loveland Municipal Court charges; some class 5 and class 6 felonies; and charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of Larimer County, domestic violence misdemeanors and felonies, any cases under the Victim Rights Act, careless driving causing death or injury, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony eluding, sex offenses except failure to register, and class 1 through 4 felonies except drug felony 4 charges.

In addition to clearing warrants, attendees can connect with community resources for health, employment, and other assistance. Organizations in attendance will include SummitStone Health Partners; Homeward Alliance; Loveland Workforce; the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, Human Services, and Veterans Service Office; DMV2Go; Alternatives to Violence; Disabled Resource Services, and more.

The warrant clearance day is sponsored by the 8th Judicial District’s County Courts and District Courts, Office of the State Public Defender, and Office of the District Attorney, as well as the Loveland Municipal Court. The Community Resource Fair is hosted by Larimer County Community Justice Alternatives.

For questions about this event or to verify eligibility, contact the Office of the Colorado Public Defender at 970-493-1212 or at fortcollins@coloradodefenders.us