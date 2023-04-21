Spectrum Pension Consultants CEO, Petros Koumantaros accepted into Forbes Finance Council

TACOMA, Wash., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Pension Consultants, Inc. ("Spectrum") today announced its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Petros Koumantaros was accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.



Petros was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Petros into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an Official Member of the Forbes Finance Council, Petros will:

connect with other respected leaders in private forums,

collaborate with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights into original business articles on Forbes.com, and

contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.



Petros's first article as a Forbes Finance Council Official Member, America Needs Financial Education, And Finance Professionals Can Help, was recently published on Forbes.com.

"Forbes is among the most well-respected names in business and finance. I am delighted to join this incredible network of leading financial professionals," said Petros. "I look forward to sharing perspectives and insights within the community and the broader network of Forbes.com readers."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT SPECTRUM PENSION CONSULTANTS

Spectrum Pension Consultants is a Washington State Corporation that enables American Workers to plan and save towards a secure and dignified financial future by designing, administering, and operating the ranges of retirement and financial plans for U.S. organizations. As a fintech platform provider of retirement plans, Spectrum Pension Consultants provides services and solutions to retirement plan sponsors and other client organizations.

For more information about Spectrum Pension Consultants, visit: http://spectrumpension.com.

