Hall Mazda Now Offers 0% APR Financing on the 2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition

Hall Mazda is thrilled to offer 0% APR financing for 60 months on the 2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition. This provides an incredible opportunity for customers to experience the outstanding performance, sleek design and advanced technology of this highly anticipated new vehicle.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering, featuring a dynamic design that sets it apart from other vehicles in its class. Its exterior is crafted with the brand's signature, which gives it a bold and athletic appearance. This SUV's front grille is designed to resemble a three-dimensional mesh, while the sleek headlights and aerodynamic lines create a sporty and modern look.

Beneath the hood, the Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine that delivers up to 250 hp power and 320 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and responsive shifting, while the all-wheel drive system ensures excellent handling and stability in any driving conditions.

The interior of the Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition is just as impressive as its exterior, featuring a spacious cabin that is packed with advanced technology and premium materials. Its driver-focused cockpit is designed to provide easy access to all the vehicle's controls, while the seats are upholstered in a premium Terracotta leather interior with genuine wood accents for maximum comfort.

In terms of technology, the Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition is loaded with features that are designed to enhance the driving experience. This includes a large touchscreen display, Bose® audio system and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

