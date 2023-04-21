Premier Workspaces Opens Shared Workspace at Fox Plaza the Most Iconic Trophy Building in Century City, California

This new build features serviced amenities and unparalleled views.

Irvine, California based Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned flexible workspace operators in the US, has signed a 10-year lease for 14,500 square feet of shared office space with The Irvine Company at their iconic 2121 Avenue of the Stars building (formerly Fox Plaza) in Los Angeles' Century City. Constructed in 1986, the 34-story, Class A trophy building, with a two-story atrium lobby designed by renowned architect Johnson, Fain and Pereira. The building achieved its Hollywood Icon status by being featured prominently in the 20th Century Fox movie, Die Hard as Nakatomi Plaza. It is also where former U.S. President Ronald Reagan had his offices on the 34th floor for several years after leaving public office.

This flagship location features spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the surrounding hills. In addition to the skyline, clients will enjoy the prestige of an office at this address – all just steps away from some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Greater Los Angeles. Premier Workspaces built-out a premium shared workspace with polished concrete floors, exposed ceilings, and modern furnishings. It features 55 customizable private offices, serviced meeting rooms, kitchen amenities, and an impressive reception area. Clients also have access to a selection of white label services, including administrative support and phone answering. Within the building, they'll enjoy additional access to on-site services such as the private Kinetic Fitness Center, dry cleaning, auto detailing, EV charging stations, and a shuttle to the Westfield Century City Mall.

"Century City is the heartbeat of West Los Angeles," says Michael Pollack, Premier's VP of Real Estate. "We're excited to open this new location that will deliver a premium experience. In many ways, it's a living demonstration of our 20+ years of expertise in this market. From the modern design to the full-service experience, it's all client driven – from the ground up – that's just how we operate. We're also excited to work on our 10th coworking location with The Irvine Company."

"2121 Avenue of the Stars is an exciting addition to our portfolio in West Los Angeles," said Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Premier. "The buildout and views are stunning. We offer a selection of masterfully designed private offices that can be easily customized to meet a variety of needs. We also have options for larger teams and virtual plans for workers who just want a touchpoint. All of our offices, plans, and services are designed to scale as business needs change. We find that clients place a premium on flexibility, particularly in the new hybrid work world. That's where Premier is uniquely positioned to support them."

Gary Weiss of LA Realty Partners represented Premier Workspaces and Rick Buckley of LA Realty Partners represented The Irvine Company on this 14,500 square foot prime office space.

Starting at: $940 a month for a private office

Address: 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, CA 90067

Call now at: (424) 253-1222

Website: https://www.premierworkspaces.com/california/century-city-fox-plaza

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) operates one of the largest privately owned executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the United States with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Since 2002, Premier Workspaces has owned or operated 140 locations comprised of 2.4 million square feet of commercial office space.

